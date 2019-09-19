Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
The aide, Brian Harrison, had joined the department after running a dog-breeding business for six years. Five sources say some officials in the White House derisively called him 'the dog breeder.'
USA - no masks, no sanitizer, just malaria pill hoarders. Not even our healthcare workers or front line workers can get masks so easily.
WARSAW (Reuters) - Vending machines selling face masks, gloves and sanitizers appeared on the streets of Poland’s two biggest cities this week, as the country stepped up social distancing rules to curtail the spread of the coronavirus.
So far two vending machines have been installed in Warsaw and five in Krakow and there are plans to install several dozen or maybe even several hundred more in the next two weeks, according to the Polish Vending Association, which launched the initiative.
From April 16, all Poles will be required to cover their mouth and nose in public spaces,
Governments must act now to stop 265 million starving, warns World Food Programme boss
By Fiona Harvey @ TheGuardian.com, April 21
The world is facing widespread famine “of biblical proportions” because of the coronavirus pandemic, the chief of the UN’s food relief agency has warned, with a short time to act before hundreds of millions starve.
More than 30 countries in the developing world could experience widespread famine, and in 10 of those countries there are already more than 1 million people on the brink of starvation, said David Beasley, executive director of the World Food Programme.
Even before the coronavirus swept through care facilities, many were struggling with thin profit margins. Now they could be wiped out.
By Matthew Goldstein, Robert Gebeloff & Jessica Silver-Greenberg @ NYTimes.com/Business, April 21
High-frequency data on electricity usage indicate the blow to Germany’s economy has been smaller than in France, Italy and Spain https://t.co/UFv3J20GeX— Bloomberg (@business) April 22, 2020
“April is going to be terrible, but May is going to be impossible."— The New York Times (@nytimes) April 22, 2020
The U.S. oil industry has lived through many booms and busts, but never before have prices collapsed as they have this week. https://t.co/3MvvsCKtae
“The Neiman Marcus Group, the most glittering of the American department store chains, is expected to declare bankruptcy in the coming days, the first major retailer felled during the current crisis.” https://t.co/iWYj077Io8— Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) April 21, 2020
Shipping in the U.S. started April 16; from the horse's mouth, their p.r.:
BREAKING: We’re launching a COVID-19 antibody test that can help determine if a person has been previously infected.— Abbott (@AbbottNews) April 15, 2020
We’ll supply 4 million tests in April, ramping up capacity to 20 million in the U.S. per month in June and beyond. Learn more: https://t.co/sxVOVgegMT pic.twitter.com/6xS1LjbaRB
That’s Not a Typo.
Kinda bad sign that FB won’t hold large gatherings for the next 14 months. Oy. #COVID19 https://t.co/P5BOsT6T1V— Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) April 22, 2020
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said 33% of Iowa's 482 new Covid-19 cases have been linked to meat processing facilities https://t.co/R9A9UZRR3n— CNN (@CNN) April 22, 2020
Contract farmer forced to lose his 61,000 chickens, and maybe his livelihood.
61,000 euthanized ‼️ https://t.co/NRRGIxDxPR— Robert L. Tsai (@robertltsai) April 22, 2020
as some immigrants tend to say: ah America, what a country?
NEW: In early March, work began to quickly dry up for Maria and Maribel. So the two undocumented domestic workers from #StatenIsland teamed up to make masks. Now, they’re working seven days a week. https://t.co/gNQp05P1BO
Greece Avoided the Worst of the Coronavirus Pandemic and is one of the safest destinations in Europe #safetravels #Greece #GreeceFromHome https://t.co/Is48oP1eT8
Results of on VA study of the drug combination in 368 patients
CONCLUSIONS:
In this study, we found no evidence that use of hydroxychloroquine, either with or without azithromycin, reduced the risk of mechanical ventilation in patients hospitalized with Covid-19. An association of increased overall mortality was identified in patients treated with hydroxychloroquine alone. These findings highlight the importance of awaiting the results of ongoing prospective, randomized, controlled studies before widespread adoption of these drugs
This is a very well-written article, and it is the first one that explains something you can do for yourself to check your status. It is not a virus test, but evidently the people who do the worst with this COVID 19 have a low Oxygen Saturation early on. In "hospital land" anything under 92% is an indication to provide oxygen support.
The article notes that people can be asymptomatic (not air-hungry) with saturations as low as 50. These people may be identified in ER's and Dr. Offices who come in for other things, and when the O2 Sat is done as a routine, they do a chest XRay and find widespread pneumonia.
I went out and bought myself an oximeter (~ $50). I will be interested to hear your thoughts.
Reuters has more details on Harrison and Azar.
Let the following epitaph be etched on to Azar's headstone:
by moat on Wed, 04/22/2020 - 8:22pm
The person who instrumental in developing influenza vaccines was transferred from his position where he worked on the coronavirus vaccine. The crime, disagreeing with Trump.
Hopefully, we can survive until November
Hopefully, there will be enough people to send Trump back to Florida.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 04/22/2020 - 9:07pm