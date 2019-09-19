Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
USA - no masks, no sanitizer, just malaria pill hoarders. Not even our healthcare workers or front line workers can get masks so easily.
WARSAW (Reuters) - Vending machines selling face masks, gloves and sanitizers appeared on the streets of Poland’s two biggest cities this week, as the country stepped up social distancing rules to curtail the spread of the coronavirus.
So far two vending machines have been installed in Warsaw and five in Krakow and there are plans to install several dozen or maybe even several hundred more in the next two weeks, according to the Polish Vending Association, which launched the initiative.
From April 16, all Poles will be required to cover their mouth and nose in public spaces,
They lied to a lot of us worldwide about the utility of masks at first because the experts knew there weren't enough of them.
And if we are honest with ourselves, that is what public health experts are charged to do in a pandemic situation: ration according to what they guess will support the best outcome. They were trying to make sure health care providers got them first.
The whole principle includes that one might have to sacrifice some of the plebes for the greater good.
Supports the nostrum: knowledge is power.
Also supports lot of conspiracy theorizing.
Did you see my earlier thread on masks? The second story there, in the first comment, is related to your point. The postal delivery of masks to every citizen in Taiwan: that's one heckuva job by the health ministry there. Very few are managing at that level.
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/23/2020 - 2:17am