Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
April 10 20th
Nevada 2571 3800
North Dakota 293 600
South Dakota 528 1140
Nebraska 635 1600
Iowa 1388 3100
Arkansas 1146 1900
By Quoctrung Bui, Josh Katz, Alicia Parlapiano and Margot Sanger-Katz @ NYTimes.com, April 22, 2020
In the last few weeks, we’ve all become a little more familiar with epidemiological models. These calculations, which make estimates about how many people are likely to get sick, need a hospital bed or die from coronavirus, are guiding public policy — and our expectations about what the future holds.
But if you look at the models, they really don't agree [....]
USA - no masks, no sanitizer, just malaria pill hoarders. Not even our healthcare workers or front line workers can get masks so easily.
WARSAW (Reuters) - Vending machines selling face masks, gloves and sanitizers appeared on the streets of Poland’s two biggest cities this week, as the country stepped up social distancing rules to curtail the spread of the coronavirus.
So far two vending machines have been installed in Warsaw and five in Krakow and there are plans to install several dozen or maybe even several hundred more in the next two weeks, according to the Polish Vending Association, which launched the initiative.
From April 16, all Poles will be required to cover their mouth and nose in public spaces,
The aide, Brian Harrison, had joined the department after running a dog-breeding business for six years. Five sources say some officials in the White House derisively called him 'the dog breeder.'
Governments must act now to stop 265 million starving, warns World Food Programme boss
By Fiona Harvey @ TheGuardian.com, April 21
The world is facing widespread famine “of biblical proportions” because of the coronavirus pandemic, the chief of the UN’s food relief agency has warned, with a short time to act before hundreds of millions starve.
More than 30 countries in the developing world could experience widespread famine, and in 10 of those countries there are already more than 1 million people on the brink of starvation, said David Beasley, executive director of the World Food Programme.
Even before the coronavirus swept through care facilities, many were struggling with thin profit margins. Now they could be wiped out.
By Matthew Goldstein, Robert Gebeloff & Jessica Silver-Greenberg @ NYTimes.com/Business, April 21
Shipping in the U.S. started April 16; from the horse's mouth, their p.r.:
That’s Not a Typo.
Contract farmer forced to lose his 61,000 chickens, and maybe his livelihood.
as some immigrants tend to say: ah America, what a country?
Results of on VA study of the drug combination in 368 patients
CONCLUSIONS:
In this study, we found no evidence that use of hydroxychloroquine, either with or without azithromycin, reduced the risk of mechanical ventilation in patients hospitalized with Covid-19. An association of increased overall mortality was identified in patients treated with hydroxychloroquine alone. These findings highlight the importance of awaiting the results of ongoing prospective, randomized, controlled studies before widespread adoption of these drugs
Did you see how states are aligning into federations on the left and right sides of the country in order to make coordinated decisions about reopening?
This map is from April 16, there may be more now, I haven't checked:
Yeah, some of the wild west interior states are going for "live free or die" or maybe "live free AND THEN DIE" model instead.
How will this work with the traditional "show your papers" thingie? Will California refuse Nevadans to cross their border as they might bring re-infection with them?
Interesting side issue: note the purple coalition on the map includes several states which are notoriously famous for their electoral college votes deciding the presidency.
by artappraiser
It's been done...
https://www.latimes.com/archives/la-xpm-2003-mar-09-me-then9-story.html
by jollyroger
Oh joy. NOT.:
by artappraiser
More on Barr's game plan:
by artappraiser
by artappraiser
The statistics are challenged at the moment because of the difficulty of sorting out local events in relation to larger sections of people. In addition, the science is still in the first stages of figuring out how to identify infected, recovered, immune, or dead people.
But consider this graphic from John Hopkins:: Cumulative Cases
Asking about what is happening in particular States is not separable from World models. Measured against that metric, the U.S. is particularly challenged.
by moat
by artappraiser
by artappraiser
YIKES, Georgia plans to open lots of businesses on Friday and restaurants on Monday!
by artappraiser
wonders never cease (all depends on which whisperer gets to him first that day?)
by artappraiser
Nevada Governor under a lot of pressure from Las Vegas mayor:
by artappraiser
Southern governors create a Covid-19 coalition and experts fear a 'perfect storm'
By Matt Dixon @ Politico.com, 04/21/2020 07:33 PM EDT
by artappraiser
We need a wall to keep them from leaving their sector.
by moat
Just need to delay them 2 weeks - nature handles the rest.
by PeraclesPlease
Arkansas'position as one of the six states not enforcing social distancing explains why Lincoln (Ark) has the 10th number of Covid cases : 1884 per 100,000 residents. Still a long way south of fellow non -enforcers : Louisa Iowa in 6th place with 2,165 .
Maybe Marx was right,the States will wither away.
Before their residents choke to death.
by Flavius
Not really - Tyson Food's plant in Lincoln AR is much more responsible than a generic "not distancing"
by PeraclesPlease
Of course.
But once I heard that 6 state governments rejected social distancing I assumed the unhappy consequence
would soon appear in the numbers. In this case in the dismal Covid rankings of Lincoln Ark and Louisa Iowa.
by Flavius
One more boring time: we know states (and people) who refused to cooperate in social distancing are now dying. We provided a test case..
We let Arkansas and Iowa to opt out of social distancing .Along 4 others.
Yesterday the ten hot spots with ¨ the highest number of Covid cases happened to include
#10 Lincoln Ark .
Maybe a coincidence .Wan t to move there?
OBTW number 6 was
Louisa Iowa.
What would Obama do?
by Flavius
We know meatpacking plants, nursing homes, prisons, ships, etc are breeding grounds. Crowded bars by the beach - *not* walking on the beach largely 6 feet apart, *not* skiing individually wearing a mask. Over here everyone wears a mask. If careful with numbers in stores, you can keep R0 below 1. Just making clear which kind of social distance is most important. It's science.
by PeraclesPlease
I could be too cynical but looks to me what is going on with someone like De Santis in FL, he is always pandering first and foremost to business leaders who pay for political campaigns and willing to sacrifice the lives of a percentage of his elderly constituents to do it. And thinking enough of the rest of still living voters will eventually forget all about it. Furthermore someone thinking like that always has this backup: nobody forced you to go outside, it's a choice:
72% of Florida voters don’t want social-distancing rules eased before May, new poll finds
@ Florida Sun Sentinel April 22
Half of Florida voters see the coronavirus crisis lasting months, a Quinnipiac University Poll finds. The survey shows 72% want social-distancing rules continued past April.
Edit to add:
The comparison that many are using lately, with the mayor of the town in the movie "Jaws" not wanting anyone to know about the shark problem, is probably particularly apt in this instance.
by artappraiser
¨If the facts are on your side, pound the facts¨
The 6 foot rule decreases the spread of Covid 19.
Generally accepted. but we should increase that by providing whatever data. is available . Available from before and after the imposition of the 6 foot separation rule.
For the 6 states which refused to implement .And for the rest.
.What does that data tell us about the Covid growth for the 6 ?. And for rest of the country.?
As I have reported here , of the 10 most rapidly growing Covid counties , 2 are from the 6 recalcitrants.
End of story. At least we know End is Near, As well as lamenting Trumpś proposal to open the economy we
should get into the public discourse the probable facts: that for 44 states the 6 month rules held Covit growth
to a % of whatevever. And for the other 6 states the absence of it resulted in Covit growth of whatever
the data shows.
by Flavius
I've been extrapolating beyond the range of the data. Not alone but I ´ll fly over that target one more time.
Fact :two tiny rural counties are disproportionately contributing to Covit19ś spread. As well as wanting to cuddle up with others out there where the mountains meet the smog , they're infecting them
No rational government should allow that. AOBTW the meat processing industry is doing the same thing. . Good luck to those attempting to address that
My hop skip and a jump generalization based on the infectious behavior of Lincoln, Arkansas and Louisa ,Iowa is that besides these two examples of irresponsible anarchy the balance of the six no-social-distancing states are behaving similarly.
But that 's just a allegation .Who knows , maybe the rest are as pure as the driven flakes at Alta.
I 'll see if I can obtain substantiation either way. Watch this space.
by Flavius