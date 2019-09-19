Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
“The Neiman Marcus Group, the most glittering of the American department store chains, is expected to declare bankruptcy in the coming days, the first major retailer felled during the current crisis.” https://t.co/iWYj077Io8— Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) April 21, 2020
Asthma is a risk factor for adverse outlets in COVID-19 infection. Poverty is often listed as a reason for worse outcomes for black patients with asthma. This belief is somewhat comforting because it suggests that blacks can work their way out of poor asthma outcomes. A recent medical survey shows that adverse outcomes in black asthmatics independent of socioeconomic status. One thing that did stand ou was that physicians taking care of black patients thought that the patients were doing well in spite of frequent use of the emergency room for asthma attacks. Reports like this are important to help focus on efforts to prevent adverse outcomes. It may be that simply having physicians ask the right questions could identify black patients at risk of adverse outcomes.
Publix is buying excess milk and produce from farmers — and donating it to food banks https://t.co/WFKffiJd2d pic.twitter.com/1Q8D6WS8fH— CBS News (@CBSNews) April 23, 2020
to Track Temporal Trends in Small Business and Households During the COVID-19 Pandemic
Census is crushing it in the covid era https://t.co/HtlpMcQaX7— Ryan Decker (@UpdatedPriors) April 22, 2020
WASHINGTON — Senator Mitch McConnell took a hard line on Wednesday against giving cash-short states more federal aid in future emergency pandemic relief legislation, saying that those suffering steep shortfalls amid the coronavirus crisis should instead consider bankruptcy.
“I think this whole business of additional assistance for state and local governments needs to be thoroughly evaluated,” Mr. McConnell, Republican of Kentucky and the majority leader, said in an interview with the conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt. “There’s not going to be any desire on the Republican side to bail out state pensions by borrowing money from future generations.”
My oldest brother, Don Reed, died from coronavirus on Tuesday evening. He joined the Air Force at 19 and spent his career in the military, including five and a half years off and on in combat in Vietnam. He was charming and funny, a natural leader. https://t.co/b8m0xKzAmM— Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) April 23, 2020
We've definitely entered a parallel universe. French researchers to test nicotine patches on coronavirus patients https://t.co/bdoupQ4w9e— Anny Shaw (@annyleshaw) April 23, 2020
Dallas hotel magnate Monty Bennett laid off 95% of his staff, then he and his father got a $2M dividend. Now companies affiliated with him are getting $46M in PPP loans — more than any public company https://t.co/ldMft4oi9A— Konrad Putzier (@KonradPutzier) April 22, 2020
Extensive, with lots of links, charts and graphs, some interactive, no paywall.
By Quoctrung Bui, Josh Katz, Alicia Parlapiano and Margot Sanger-Katz @ NYTimes.com, April 22, 2020
In the last few weeks, we’ve all become a little more familiar with epidemiological models. These calculations, which make estimates about how many people are likely to get sick, need a hospital bed or die from coronavirus, are guiding public policy — and our expectations about what the future holds.
But if you look at the models, they really don't agree [....]
USA - no masks, no sanitizer, just malaria pill hoarders. Not even our healthcare workers or front line workers can get masks so easily.
WARSAW (Reuters) - Vending machines selling face masks, gloves and sanitizers appeared on the streets of Poland’s two biggest cities this week, as the country stepped up social distancing rules to curtail the spread of the coronavirus.
So far two vending machines have been installed in Warsaw and five in Krakow and there are plans to install several dozen or maybe even several hundred more in the next two weeks, according to the Polish Vending Association, which launched the initiative.
From April 16, all Poles will be required to cover their mouth and nose in public spaces,
The aide, Brian Harrison, had joined the department after running a dog-breeding business for six years. Five sources say some officials in the White House derisively called him 'the dog breeder.'
Governments must act now to stop 265 million starving, warns World Food Programme boss
By Fiona Harvey @ TheGuardian.com, April 21
The world is facing widespread famine “of biblical proportions” because of the coronavirus pandemic, the chief of the UN’s food relief agency has warned, with a short time to act before hundreds of millions starve.
More than 30 countries in the developing world could experience widespread famine, and in 10 of those countries there are already more than 1 million people on the brink of starvation, said David Beasley, executive director of the World Food Programme.
Even before the coronavirus swept through care facilities, many were struggling with thin profit margins. Now they could be wiped out.
By Matthew Goldstein, Robert Gebeloff & Jessica Silver-Greenberg @ NYTimes.com/Business, April 21
High-frequency data on electricity usage indicate the blow to Germany’s economy has been smaller than in France, Italy and Spain https://t.co/UFv3J20GeX— Bloomberg (@business) April 22, 2020
“April is going to be terrible, but May is going to be impossible."— The New York Times (@nytimes) April 22, 2020
The U.S. oil industry has lived through many booms and busts, but never before have prices collapsed as they have this week. https://t.co/3MvvsCKtae
“The Neiman Marcus Group, the most glittering of the American department store chains, is expected to declare bankruptcy in the coming days, the first major retailer felled during the current crisis.” https://t.co/iWYj077Io8— Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) April 21, 2020
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
I wonder what's going to happen to all those young women who like to say their career is in "retail"?
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/23/2020 - 3:44pm