Asthma is a risk factor for adverse outlets in COVID-19 infection. Poverty is often listed as a reason for worse outcomes for black patients with asthma. This belief is somewhat comforting because it suggests that blacks can work their way out of poor asthma outcomes. A recent medical survey shows that adverse outcomes in black asthmatics independent of socioeconomic status. One thing that did stand ou was that physicians taking care of black patients thought that the patients were doing well in spite of frequent use of the emergency room for asthma attacks. Reports like this are important to help focus on efforts to prevent adverse outcomes. It may be that simply having physicians ask the right questions could identify black patients at risk of adverse outcomes.
From the study:
For example, African American and Hispanic older adults were twice as likely to visit the ER yet 40% less likely to report frequent daytime symptoms. Taken together, these findings highlight how the subjective nature of symptom reporting could be leading to undertreatment, a false level of symptom control, and increased risk for morbidity and mortality. Asthma disparities in older adults are a complex issue with multiple factors playing a role, and the ability of seniors to access Medicare is not sufficient to mitigate other influences. As the US population ages, the burden of asthma seen among older patients will increase, and identifying specific areas of prevention and treatment should be a public health priority.
Asthma Is Absent Among Top Covid-19 Risk Factors, Early Data Shows
Despite warnings that asthmatics were at higher risk for severe illness from the coronavirus, asthma is showing up in only about five percent of New York State’s fatal Covid cases
By Danny Hakim @ NYTimes.com, updated April 20
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/23/2020 - 3:21pm
Thanks for the correction.
“US Surgeon General Jerome Adams says black, Latino & other ppl of color should ‘avoid alcohol, tobacco and drugs.’ ‘We need you to step up,’
From JAMA reporting on 5700 NYC COVID-19 admissions yesterday
Presenting Characteristics, Comorbidities, and Outcomes Among 5700 Patients Hospitalized With COVID-19 in the New York City Area
The breakdown was:
Hypertension 56.6 %
Morbid obesity 41.7%
Diabetes 33.8%
Smoking 15.6 (84.4 were non smokers)
Coronary artery disease 11.1%
Asthma 9.0%
Heart failure 6.9%
There were obvious comorbidities
https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/fullarticle/2765184
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 04/23/2020 - 4:19pm
I have seen several propose that it may be the case that using steroid inhaler regularly for asthma is the action that is protecting asthmatics. In which case the surgeon general's suggestions were quite correct. He pulled out his own inhaler and showed it.
I've also read some things about what they are finding out on a cellular level.I don't pretend to totally understand what I have read of course but it interests me.
I have had lots of auto-immune like symptoms and serious incidents all my life but never been diagnosed, negative for all major diseases that cause such things. I saw an m.d. allergist who was also an immunologist and specialist in environmental medicine for 7 yrs. He taught me that it's real important to tame the inflammation in your body. I ALWAYS take anti-histamines 24/7 when having seasonal allergies.
I think it may be the same principle operative here.
In any case, it's turning out that asthma and even cigarette smoking are not showing up as a high risk factor. This is just not in New York, they have also come to that conclusion independently in France as well.
Having a severe asthma attack is no joke. I lost a dear friend, a tall and otherwise healthy strapping guy to an asthma attack at 58 yrs. of age. He had just finished a long jog, he did that every day for years. Just dropped dead, couldn't breathe long enough for paramedics to get there. Should have been using an inhaler every day!
There are some people who have chronic faulty conditions who get in their heads that all prescription medicine is bad and that their body will miraculously get better if they eat well and exercise. Depends on the chronic disease! Not always true! Sometimes you need those meds because you have a handicap that a well-functioning body doesn't.
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/23/2020 - 4:18pm
The asthma patients listed in the article made frequent ER visits, but apparently were not considered high risk. This suggests that a closer look at what "controlled asthma" means is warranted.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 04/23/2020 - 4:22pm
The New York Times article is about "severe outcomes" including death. Not all admissions, which apparently is the JAMA thing you are referring to and is different. The NYTimes article is mostly going by the NY State stats which are linked to in the article, (as are the clinicians noting this phenomenon) . You can see if for yourself and watch if it changes, go here
https://covid19tracker.health.ny.gov/views/NYS-COVID19-Tracker/NYSDOHCOVID-19Tracker-Fatalities?%3Aembed=yes&%3Atoolbar=no
and scroll down to the bottom where the Top 10 Comorbidities are listed. Note "COPD" is one, which is also lung disease but not asthma, often an effect of decades of heavy smoking BUT can also be the effect of decades of carrying gross obesity, as well as other things.
They just don't know much about this disease yet, they are still learning, it is incredible how much they don't know.
With that being the case, I don't think making sociological judgments about it is going to serve anyone well until we have much more medical understanding to base those judgments on.
Edit to add to be clear, that whole NY State stats page is about FATALITIES ONLY, not admissions, the latter would be a much much larger number and no doubt have totally different ratios as well. And note that of the top 10 comorbidities, the top 3 are way way above all the others, and they are hypertension, diabetes and hyperlipidemia.
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/23/2020 - 4:54pm