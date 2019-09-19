Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Asthma is a risk factor for adverse outlets in COVID-19 infection. Poverty is often listed as a reason for worse outcomes for black patients with asthma. This belief is somewhat comforting because it suggests that blacks can work their way out of poor asthma outcomes. A recent medical survey shows that adverse outcomes in black asthmatics independent of socioeconomic status. One thing that did stand ou was that physicians taking care of black patients thought that the patients were doing well in spite of frequent use of the emergency room for asthma attacks. Reports like this are important to help focus on efforts to prevent adverse outcomes. It may be that simply having physicians ask the right questions could identify black patients at risk of adverse outcomes.
From the study:
For example, African American and Hispanic older adults were twice as likely to visit the ER yet 40% less likely to report frequent daytime symptoms. Taken together, these findings highlight how the subjective nature of symptom reporting could be leading to undertreatment, a false level of symptom control, and increased risk for morbidity and mortality. Asthma disparities in older adults are a complex issue with multiple factors playing a role, and the ability of seniors to access Medicare is not sufficient to mitigate other influences. As the US population ages, the burden of asthma seen among older patients will increase, and identifying specific areas of prevention and treatment should be a public health priority.
Comments
Re: Asthma is a risk factor for adverse outlets in COVID-19 infection
Asthma Is Absent Among Top Covid-19 Risk Factors, Early Data Shows
Despite warnings that asthmatics were at higher risk for severe illness from the coronavirus, asthma is showing up in only about five percent of New York State’s fatal Covid cases
By Danny Hakim @ NYTimes.com, updated April 20
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/23/2020 - 3:21pm
Thanks for the correction.
“US Surgeon General Jerome Adams says black, Latino & other ppl of color should ‘avoid alcohol, tobacco and drugs.’ ‘We need you to step up,’
Edit to add:
From JAMA reporting on 5700 NYC COVID-19 admissions yesterday
Presenting Characteristics, Comorbidities, and Outcomes Among 5700 Patients Hospitalized With COVID-19 in the New York City Area
The breakdown was:
Hypertension 56.6 %
Morbid obesity 41.7%
Diabetes 33.8%
Smoking 15.6 (84.4 were non smokers)
Coronary artery disease 11.1%
Asthma 9.0%
Heart failure 6.9%
There were obvious comorbidities
https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/fullarticle/2765184
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 04/23/2020 - 4:19pm
I have seen several propose that it may be the case that using steroid inhaler regularly for asthma is the action that is protecting asthmatics. In which case the surgeon general's suggestions were quite correct. He pulled out his own inhaler and showed it.
I've also read some things about what they are finding out on a cellular level.I don't pretend to totally understand what I have read of course but it interests me.
I have had lots of auto-immune like symptoms and serious incidents all my life but never been diagnosed, negative for all major diseases that cause such things. I saw an m.d. allergist who was also an immunologist and specialist in environmental medicine for 7 yrs. He taught me that it's real important to tame the inflammation in your body. I ALWAYS take anti-histamines 24/7 when having seasonal allergies.
I think it may be the same principle operative here.
In any case, it's turning out that asthma and even cigarette smoking are not showing up as a high risk factor. This is just not in New York, they have also come to that conclusion independently in France as well.
Having a severe asthma attack is no joke. I lost a dear friend, a tall and otherwise healthy strapping guy to an asthma attack at 58 yrs. of age. He had just finished a long jog, he did that every day for years. Just dropped dead, couldn't breathe long enough for paramedics to get there. Should have been using an inhaler every day!
There are some people who have chronic faulty conditions who get in their heads that all prescription medicine is bad and that their body will miraculously get better if they eat well and exercise. Depends on the chronic disease! Not always true! Sometimes you need those meds because you have a handicap that a well-functioning body doesn't.
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/23/2020 - 4:18pm
The asthma patients listed in the article made frequent ER visits, but apparently were not considered high risk. This suggests that a closer look at what "controlled asthma" means is warranted.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 04/23/2020 - 4:22pm
The New York Times article is about "severe outcomes" including death. Not all admissions, which apparently is the JAMA thing you are referring to and is different. The NYTimes article is mostly going by the NY State stats which are linked to in the article, (as are the clinicians noting this phenomenon) . You can see if for yourself and watch if it changes, go here
https://covid19tracker.health.ny.gov/views/NYS-COVID19-Tracker/NYSDOHCOVID-19Tracker-Fatalities?%3Aembed=yes&%3Atoolbar=no
and scroll down to the bottom where the Top 10 Comorbidities are listed. Note "COPD" is one, which is also lung disease but not asthma, often an effect of decades of heavy smoking BUT can also be the effect of decades of carrying gross obesity, as well as other things.
They just don't know much about this disease yet, they are still learning, it is incredible how much they don't know.
With that being the case, I don't think making sociological judgments about it is going to serve anyone well until we have much more medical understanding to base those judgments on.
Edit to add to be clear, that whole NY State stats page is about FATALITIES ONLY, not admissions, the latter would be a much much larger number and no doubt have totally different ratios as well. And note that of the top 10 comorbidities, the top 3 are way way above all the others, and they are hypertension, diabetes and hyperlipidemia.
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/23/2020 - 4:54pm
Obviously, I disagree about making social judgments now. There is no reason to trust that states or local communities will be fair. Collect the data as it comes in. Be transparent. Disparities noted after a given crisis has passed will never br addressed. There is no request not to look into the situation at nursing homes in real time. The situation regarding marginalized communities needs to be addressed in real time as well.
Edit to add:
DeWine of Ohio is looking into racial disparities. He is doing it now
https://www.cleveland.com/news/2020/04/gov-mike-dewine-creates-minority-task-force-to-examine-disproportionate-number-of-african-americans-with-coronavirus.html
Hogan is being pressed to look into disparities in Maryland
https://patch.com/maryland/bowie/coronavirus-hogan-asked-address-racial-disparities
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 04/23/2020 - 6:29pm
Surgeon General Jerome Adams, 9 April:
And today, the Vice President led a phone call that I was on with hundreds of African American leaders, including the Reverend Jesse Jackson, including Derrick Johnson of the NAACP, including the National Medical Association and the Black Nurses Association, to talk about some of the alarming trends we’re observing regarding the impact of COVID-19 on communities of color.
And you’ve heard the stats in New York City: Hispanics represent the majority of deaths. In Milwaukee County, blacks are 25 percent of the population but almost 50 percent of the cases and 75 percent of the deaths. So what’s going on? Well, it’s alarming but it’s not surprising that people of color have a greater burden of chronic health conditions.
African Americans and Native Americans develop high blood pressure at much younger ages, and it’s less likely to be under control, and does greater harm to their organs. Puerto Ricans have higher rates of asthma and black boys are three times as likely to die of asthma as their white counterparts. As a matter of fact, I’ve been carrying around an inhaler in my pocket for 40 years out of fear of having a fatal asthma attack. And I hope that showing you this inhaler shows little kids with asthma all across the country that they can grow up to be Surgeon General one day.
But I — more immediately share it so that everyone knows it doesn’t matter if you look fit, if you look young. You are still at risk for getting and spreading and dying from coronavirus.
The chronic burden of medical ills is likely to make people of color especially less resilient to the ravages of COVID-19. And it’s possibly — in fact, likely — that the burden of social ills is also contributing.
Social distancing and teleworking, we know, are critical, and you’ve heard Dr. Birx and Dr. Fauci talk about how they prevent the spread of coronavirus. Yet only one in five African Americans and one in six Hispanics has a job that lets them work from home.
People of color are more likely to live in densely packed areas and in multi-generational housing, which — situations which create higher risk for spread of a highly contagious disease like COVID-19.
We tell people to wash their hands, but as studies showed, 30 percent of the homes on Navajo Nation don’t have running water. So how are they going to do that?
In summary, people of color experience both more likely exposure to COVID-19 and increased complications from it. But let me be crystal clear: We do not think people of color are biologically or genetically predisposed to get COVID-19. There is nothing inherently wrong with you. But they are socially predisposed to coronavirus dispos- — exposure and to have a higher incidence of the very diseases that puts you at risk for severe complications of coronavirus.
But as the Vice President shared on the call this morning, this history — and I want you to hear me say this — it does not have to be our nation’s future. We’re taking steps now, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, to reach, protect, and strengthen all communities impacted by this disease, and especially our communities of color.
More details will be forthcoming. But we are actively working, as the Vice President and the CDC director laid out today, on data collection; targeted outreach to communities of color; and increasing financial employment, education, housing, social and health supports, so that everybody has an equal chance to be healthy.
And I want to close by saying that while your state and local health departments and those of us in public service are working day and night to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and to protect you regardless of your color, your creed, or your geography, I need you to know: You are not helpless. And it’s even more important that, in communities of color, we adhere to the task force guidelines to slow the spread.
Stay at home, if possible. If you must go out, maintain six feet of distance between you and everyone else, and wear a mask if you’re going to be within six feet of others. Wash your hands more often than you ever dreamed possible. Avoid alcohol, tobacco, and drugs. And call your friends and family. Check in on your mother; she wants to hear from you right now.
And speaking of mothers, we need you to do this, if not for yourself, then for your abuela. Do it for your granddaddy. Do it for your Big Mama. Do it for your Pop-Pop. We need you to understand — especially in communities of color, we need you to step up and help stop the spread so that we can protect those who are most vulnerable.
This epidemic is a tragedy, but it will be all the more tragic if we fail to recognize and address the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 and an array of other diseases and risk factors on communities of color. The task force and this administration are determined not to let that happen. The President, the Vice President have said we will not let that happen.
We can’t fix these issues overnight, but I promise you we will work with your communities to quickly and meaningfully move the needle in the right direction. Nothing less than the fate of our families and friends, my family and friends depends on it.
Q Thank you. I have a quick question for you. You — you’ve said that African Americans and Latinos should avoid alcohol, drugs, and tobacco. You also said, “Do it for your abuela and do it for Big Mama and Pop-Pop.” There are some people already —
SURGEON GENERAL ADAMS: I said “granddaddy” too.
Q There’s some people online that are already offended by that language and the idea that you’re saying behaviors might be leading to these high death rates. Could you talk about whether or not people — could you, I guess, have a response for people who might be offended by the language that you used?
SURGEON GENERAL ADAMS: Well, I used that language because that’s the language — I’ve been meeting with the NAACP, with the National Medical Association, with others. I actually talked with — with Derrick Johnson multiple times this week, the head of the NAACP, and we need targeted outreach to the African American community.
And I used the language that is used in my family. I have a Puerto Rican brother-in-law. I call my granddaddy “granddaddy.” I have relatives who call their — their grandparents “Big Mama.” So that was not meant to be offensive. That’s the language that we use and that I use.
And we need to continue to target our outreach to those communities. It is critically important that they understand it’s not just about them, and I was very clear about that. It’s not just about what you do, but you also are not helpless.
We need to do our part at the federal level. We need people to do their parts at the state level. And we need everyone — black, brown, white, whatever color you are — to follow the President’s guidelines, the coronavirus guidelines, and do their part. Because when I talked to the NAACP three weeks ago, it’s important to note that one of the things they asked me was, “Can you help dispel the myths in this community that people actually can’t get coronavirus if they’re black?” That was a myth that was out there that’s actually very important for us to squash here.
Q So do you recommend that all Americans avoid tobacco, alcohol, and drug use at this time?
SURGEON GENERAL ADAMS: Absolutely. It’s especially important for people who are at risk and with comorbidities. But, yes, all Americans.
So, thank you, and I will clarify that. All Americans need to avoid these substances at all times. I’ve put out a smoking cessation report in January. I put out a advisory against youths and pregnant women using marijuana last year. And that was not directed towards any one race. That’s everybody needs to do everything they can to be as healthy as possible at this critical time.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 04/24/2020 - 2:22am