Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
There are very important issues separating different views of what we should be doing as a country to address the problems confronting our polity.
But we don't have a lot of time to do that.
Push forward and make a plan.
Or wait to see what other quislings do.
Exclusive: Elizabeth Warren and Sherrod Brown’s plan to protect consumers from financial ruin https://t.co/rQwvfKac3d— Vox (@voxdotcom) April 21, 2020
"We're not living in the final phase of the pandemic, but still at the beginning," German Chancellor Angela Merkel said. "We will be living with this virus for a long time." https://t.co/enjsE5zovU— DW News (@dwnews) April 24, 2020
Our students are:
Developing N95 masks for Guatemala through Engineers without Borders
Tutoring younger students on math and science over Zoom
Working to design ventilators
Offering mental health advice #BeTheDifference https://t.co/m0G3CmZfhh
Trump is insane.
He says this crap on live television and the cameras will be back tomorrow
Trump supporters are insane.
Vote!
(Unsurprisingly) I agree! Bill Gates: Here are the innovations we need to reopen the economy. “With the right tools in hand, & smart implementation, we will eventually be able to declare an end to this pandemic & turn our attention to ... the next one.” https://t.co/OgWf6Pe1Rn— Sue Desmond-Hellmann (@SueDHellmann) April 23, 2020
He was 32. https://t.co/3X8SS512AL— Brandon Wall (@Walldo) April 23, 2020
By Julie Pace & Hannah Fingerhut @ APNews.com, April 23
[....] few Americans regularly look to or trust Trump as a source of information on the pandemic, according to a new survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.
Just 28% of Americans say they’re regularly getting information from Trump about the coronavirus and only 23% say they have high levels of trust in what the president is telling the public. Another 21% trust him a moderate amount.
Asthma is a risk factor for adverse outlets in COVID-19 infection. Poverty is often listed as a reason for worse outcomes for black patients with asthma. This belief is somewhat comforting because it suggests that blacks can work their way out of poor asthma outcomes. A recent medical survey shows that adverse outcomes in black asthmatics independent of socioeconomic status. One thing that did stand ou was that physicians taking care of black patients thought that the patients were doing well in spite of frequent use of the emergency room for asthma attacks. Reports like this are important to help focus on efforts to prevent adverse outcomes. It may be that simply having physicians ask the right questions could identify black patients at risk of adverse outcomes.
Publix is buying excess milk and produce from farmers — and donating it to food banks https://t.co/WFKffiJd2d pic.twitter.com/1Q8D6WS8fH— CBS News (@CBSNews) April 23, 2020
to Track Temporal Trends in Small Business and Households During the COVID-19 Pandemic
Census is crushing it in the covid era https://t.co/HtlpMcQaX7— Ryan Decker (@UpdatedPriors) April 22, 2020
WASHINGTON — Senator Mitch McConnell took a hard line on Wednesday against giving cash-short states more federal aid in future emergency pandemic relief legislation, saying that those suffering steep shortfalls amid the coronavirus crisis should instead consider bankruptcy.
“I think this whole business of additional assistance for state and local governments needs to be thoroughly evaluated,” Mr. McConnell, Republican of Kentucky and the majority leader, said in an interview with the conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt. “There’s not going to be any desire on the Republican side to bail out state pensions by borrowing money from future generations.”
My oldest brother, Don Reed, died from coronavirus on Tuesday evening. He joined the Air Force at 19 and spent his career in the military, including five and a half years off and on in combat in Vietnam. He was charming and funny, a natural leader. https://t.co/b8m0xKzAmM— Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) April 23, 2020
We've definitely entered a parallel universe. French researchers to test nicotine patches on coronavirus patients https://t.co/bdoupQ4w9e— Anny Shaw (@annyleshaw) April 23, 2020
Dallas hotel magnate Monty Bennett laid off 95% of his staff, then he and his father got a $2M dividend. Now companies affiliated with him are getting $46M in PPP loans — more than any public company https://t.co/ldMft4oi9A— Konrad Putzier (@KonradPutzier) April 22, 2020
Extensive, with lots of links, charts and graphs, some interactive, no paywall.
By Quoctrung Bui, Josh Katz, Alicia Parlapiano and Margot Sanger-Katz @ NYTimes.com, April 22, 2020
In the last few weeks, we’ve all become a little more familiar with epidemiological models. These calculations, which make estimates about how many people are likely to get sick, need a hospital bed or die from coronavirus, are guiding public policy — and our expectations about what the future holds.
But if you look at the models, they really don't agree [....]
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
Some states haven't implemented social separation. What is the prevalence of Covid 19 there?
by Flavius on Thu, 04/09/2020 - 10:57pm
Flavius, it is difficult to answer your question because of the shortage of testing capability.
Consider this Table at WaPo comparing the increase of deaths in each State to the increase in the number of confirmed cases. Note the States where the death numbers are going up sharply while their increase of confirmed cases is small.
You can't confirm what you cannot test.
by moat on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 12:16pm
it's a start:
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 12:40am
Follow the lead of No-Drama Newsom, leader of the 5th largest economy of the world?
that's just a sampling, there's plenty more, just plug "Gov. Newsom" into the search box on Twitter
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 3:26am
Obama warns group of mayors that the 'biggest mistake' is to 'misinform' during the pandemic
.....The biggest mistake any [of] us can make in these situations is to misinform, particularly when we’re requiring people to make sacrifices and take actions that might not be their natural inclination," Obama said during a virtual meeting organized by Bloomberg Philanthropies. The meeting included “participants from more than 300 cities around the world, including mayors, local leaders, and members of response teams,” according to a statement from the organization. Obama also called on the leaders to build a reliable team of experts while addressing the pandemic.“The more smart people you have around you, and the less embarrassed you are to ask questions, the better your response is going to be,”....
@ TheHill - 04/09/20 08:03 PM EDT
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 3:48am
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 8:07am
Now that is what I am talking about.
by moat on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 8:18am
Or, Guild Navigators...
wait, what??
by jollyroger on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 12:38pm
I recognize the reference to Dune and perhaps a reference to the glitch in all prognostication.
But I am not fast and my knees hurt.
What am I missing?
by moat on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 3:59pm
I always felt that the Guild was a redux of the Hanseatic League, but without benefit of any particular data...
ETA if Trump is not Baron Harkonnen, than the universe is out of joint...
by jollyroger on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 4:06pm
The League of City States is more like the Houses governed by the Emperor {through some kind of Magna Carta} than the Guild. The Guild has leverage over the Emperor (because they control shipping in the Hoffa style) but loses much of it when that is revealed (or announced) to the Houses. The Guild is more like moneyed interests whose control is limited by how much forward they can see and how little their influence is noticed by others. They have a lot of dough to throw this way or that but all such instruments have a horizon.
Trump is not Baron Harkonnen. He is the cousin, Beast Rabban.
The Baron is offstage at present.
by moat on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 4:33pm
You two shure do talk putty.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 4:56pm
Should I stop?
I can at any time.
*moat pulls hard on the cigarette, causing it to spark and crackle in protest*
by moat on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 5:50pm
Nothing like a discussion of Hanseatic rules and customs to set a plague right and in proper perspective. Ever since the Germans gave up the corridor, the Balts have been running wild, showing no self-control, and we now how livid that makes JR.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 7:30pm
It's OUR damn sea!
by jollyroger on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 8:09pm
I cede to your clearly superior knowledge, while offering this picture is support of the proposition that a few of those antigravity thingees that the Baron used to ameliorate his obscene obesity would come in hella handy for El Presidente...
Also on point, the vestigial genitalia...
by jollyroger on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 6:02pm
It's called a "Mons", or "Le Mons" in France.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 7:32pm
Parenthetically , how tone deaf must one be, presenting thusly, to permit the approach of anyone carrying a camera?
by jollyroger on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 8:07pm
Hmmm. He reminds me more of Milo Minderbinder.
by EmmaZahn on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 10:58pm
MM: "What's good for Milo Mindbender is good for the country."
by moat on Sat, 04/11/2020 - 11:04am
Rupert Pupkin
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 04/11/2020 - 2:50pm
Or
"Speak the speech I pray you, trippingly off the etc etc etc
by Flavius on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 3:18pm
102 clinical trials started for treatments in just the last week:
'splainer
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 4:21am
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 5:10pm
and see Obama a couple posts above: "The biggest mistake any [of] us can make in these situations is to misinform, particularly when we’re requiring people to make sacrifices and take actions that might not be their natural inclination,"
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 7:49am
Goldberg is absolutely correct.
Compare that observation with Barr thinking out load that the lockdowns might be illegal and he is going to put his best people to work upon finding out.
by moat on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 8:00am
An example of strong central federal rule not necessarily being the answer with this crisis:
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 5:44pm
I wouldn't call the Kleptocracy that is consuming the resources of Russia a "Federation"
A Federation is a collective enterprise, not a Monarchy supported by rings of criminals.
All logistics, on any level, can fail. Having no logistics is a failure of a different kind.
by moat on Sat, 04/11/2020 - 11:16am
NPR reports: In Reversal, Federal Support For Coronavirus Testing Sites Continues
Good workaround. Now Congress needs to develop testing beyond the FEMA operation.
by moat on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 11:15am
yay!
edit to add: now please try to squeeze in some time to keep the USPS from totally crashing and burning tomorrow. I heard personal tales: things like paychecks and checks for health insurance premiums are disappearing across the country. I'm not talking their budget, I'm talking major short staff. Yeah it's starting in NYC, but y'all gonna get it too when the rest of em start calling in sick. You know what they do when they are overwhelmed: stash it in the back room never to be found again....
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 5:24pm
Yeah, I have always been attuned to the culture of delivery in all its manifestations and the scene here in Brooklyn is showing a lot of stress for the USPS workers. They are doing their jobs while also saying aloud how it is an unsustainable situation.
And I don't mean that in some metaphorical sense. I am talking town crier.
by moat on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 5:45pm
In further workaround news:
by moat on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 5:20pm
Fukuyama advocating calling out National Guard for Nov. election, heh:
Heck, I think call em out for all kinds of stuff! They're handing out food bank stuff now in several states besides helping with the field hospitals..
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 6:15pm
I like how using the National Guard is compared to having to hire people to deal with mail in ballots.
Nobody has to pay for the National Guard to do stuff.
by moat on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 6:30pm
The national guard isn't a standing army that gets paid a weekly/monthly/yearly salary. They get paid for 2 weeks of training a year and one weekend a month. If they are called up for additional duty they get paid for the additional time. It's not free.
by ocean-kat on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 7:04pm
I meant to say that by not saying that.
Perhaps irony is dead and we just have to accept that along with other conditions.
ETA: But your observation is appreciated and better than me being satisfied that the snark was understood by all.
by moat on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 8:17pm
As an often sarcastic person we've all had this experience.
by ocean-kat on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 10:10pm
Maggie Haberman retweeted (just sayin because I don't want anyone to think I follow "Steve")
Shall we take bets on it crashing? Crashed rollout is after all, a non-partisan problem-i.e., various state unemployment filing systems, Iowa Caucuses, Obamacare rollout....
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 6:46pm
Phishing emails? Click here to get $$. Go to the dummy site, then it gives link to "your bank", signin at dummy fake bank, bingo they got your bank id and logon, they get your check?
by NCD on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 8:35pm
Yeah .Tom Peter's dealt with that in a book, maybe " Pursuit of Excellence" .
He compared
"Ready, ready, ready, ready....................................................Fire"
with
"Do it, fix it"!
by Flavius on Sat, 04/11/2020 - 12:53am
Cuomo with the bad news about the limits of state power:
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/11/2020 - 3:47am
but that's also the way he says "over to you, citizens, do your thing"
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/11/2020 - 3:49am
The Governor association idea better kick in quickly because it is all dogs eat dog out there.
by moat on Sat, 04/11/2020 - 6:47pm
rut roh. It do look like the less populated red states are at a disadvantage, no? And big blue states are still playing "you scratch my back, I'll scratch yours." I don't want to gloat
Did watch Cuomo press conference today and noted he said every hospital adminstrator that asked for something now has what they need. And that there are actually open beds in places and that we haven't had to use the Javits Center or any field hospitals. I don't know if he was lying Trump style, of course. Several times in the past I heard him promise he is going to help in kind all those other Gov's and others he begged help from. We will start seeing soon if he will keep that promise.
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/11/2020 - 7:28pm
I don't take any pleasure in the board game that has been made of it.
I have family in Mississippi and Louisiana.
If there was a Federal response, oh wait, what am I saying?
We have got to stop comparing the frantic effort to deal with stuff in a monolithic fashion. There are Federal efforts that are very helpful, done by people who understand and live by a code of public service.
There are political agents who look at Government as some kind of game player app.
If it was easy to identify one element against another, it would have been done before.
by moat on Sat, 04/11/2020 - 7:57pm
times in the past I heard him promise he is going to help
Don't get me started on legal weed....
by jollyroger on Sat, 04/11/2020 - 8:57pm
just a guy I know nothing about except that he often makes good points, making a good point on twitter on topic:
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/11/2020 - 8:37pm
Andrew Yang's twitter feed is a good place to go for "outside the box" inspiration, yet not pie-in-the-sky either. Not the least of which because he retweets users like "Nerds for Humanity"
https://twitter.com/AndrewYang
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/11/2020 - 9:19pm
Lt. Gen. Honoré insisting upon the need for testing.
It really is no brainer.
by moat on Sun, 04/12/2020 - 7:02pm
He is like the ultimate Daddy and thank god for him.
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/12/2020 - 7:09pm
What I like about the interview is his resistance to being put in some kind of role.
This is this and that is that.
by moat on Sun, 04/12/2020 - 7:19pm
In other losing time news, the increase in testing capacity is not speeding up but slowing down.
As Bump points out, it is not just the testing per se but factors making it possible that are involved.
My Kingdom for a shipping clerk!
by moat on Mon, 04/13/2020 - 2:35pm
Cohn makes some good observations about how different employers will have to return people to work under different circumstances.
He is on board with Testing, testing, testing.
Parental Warning: He does give Trump a blow job at the end.
by moat on Tue, 04/14/2020 - 6:01pm
A PG blowjob or a XXX blowjob? Or am I still stuck in the 90s?
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 04/14/2020 - 6:09pm
You are stuck in 90's
They are now delivered like a Kindle book.
by moat on Tue, 04/14/2020 - 6:53pm
When I was a kid I heard the Congressmen turned the pages over. Are they handled digitally now? There's something to say for the oral tradition... then again, I seem to recall one of the Republican speakers was involved, don't know if he was at the head.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 04/14/2020 - 7:15pm
the problem in a nutshell, tweeted by Zaid Jilani:
[For some reason he has a lock on this tweet where one cannot get a link or embed code--something I've never seen before. Right now it's at the top of his feed, so I link to his feed.]
Of course this is the traditional question about how to handle "authoritarian" requirements like a executing a major war or addressing a major public health crisis in democracies, the stuff of a lot of dystopian fiction even when the top leader is rational and cares about his citizens.
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/15/2020 - 10:06pm
just ran across these two others taking that general topic way off in another direction, maybe a fun diversion for you:
by artappraiser on Wed, 04/15/2020 - 10:09pm
Lenin would change his name to Putin, and he'd be actively compromising politicians and media figures so he wouldn't have to do a thing. Oh wait, that already happened. We never did interview Butina or Kilimnik or Deripaska. We are such suckers. Now Trump's helping arrange an oil cartel for Vlad and MBS so the US makes less oil money - makes sense, right?
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 04/16/2020 - 12:06am
What ever happened to MAGA?
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/17/2020 - 4:39am
Turned into KAG2020: "Keep America Great" or "KGB And Gestapo"
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 04/17/2020 - 7:08am
re: "make a plan". Evidence here that someone in NYC is trying to do that:
Edit to add: believe it or not, my tax dollars actually being used to pay thoughtful employees! I am pleased, I don't expect miracles, I just expect like the old office signs used to say THIMK!
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/18/2020 - 4:03pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/18/2020 - 6:25pm
I love academia and want it to continue to exist.
In previous generations, the need for its continuance was accepted as something all sides could agree upon.
To make it a policy option now is not only cynical but deeply odd. The only place to argue for different views depends upon such institutions.
by moat on Sat, 04/18/2020 - 7:27pm
this posting is not necessarily endorsement of everything therein, just sharing thought provocation I found on topic:
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/18/2020 - 7:04pm
I thought at least once was the best most important thing Elon Musk had done was pop-up automated Gigafactories - to make whatever. There likely is hype and exaggeration, but then there was a pop-up hospital the Chinese built. It leaked, it was unsanitary, it was awful, but it was a great first try. The Indians did another soon after, perhaps a bit better. Elin's Hyperloop is being attempted in Europe. It may not be exactly what he wrote, but the certainty that city subways require huge amounts of city land, a half a trillion in expense, 1 1/2 decades to build, is giving way as our only option, that maybe we can be fleeter of foot and build something our British brethren of the early 1800s *didn't* envision and largely do already. Our educational system is still almost wholly based on early dindustrial age needs and methods and goals. WaitButHow notes cavemen dropped here would be amazed by everything except our slow same way of speaking and communicating knowledge - where are the Star Trek beams of person-to-person info at 10x our speaking or reading efficiency? Someone on LinkedIn bemoaning our "socialism" with the bailouts, as if the last century's concerns about socialism wasn the killing and imprisoning people in the name of helping them, and that socialism didn't seem to offer an actual mechanism for increased buy-in and productivity and happiness even as the free stuff rolled in - that we needed the pain to move forward in that BF Skinner thinking. Bucky Fuller noted web often progress at 90 degrees to our goals, such as our internet coming out of military efforts rather than "let's build a really cool way for people to communicate" - it was more to help kill others and keep them from killing ourselves. I pointed out how little money in effect could subsidize $20k for every new car sold to make it electric, to actually make Al Gore's promise happen 25 years later, and we just spewed *much more* money out the window in some vast semi-bailout/semi-highway robbery that doesn't address global warming at all. Oops, more belt tightening and polar bear killing for another generation? Yes, will it become t endy on LinkedIn to actually do business to help people and society, rather than simply "monetizing" everything, as if that were the goal?
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 04/18/2020 - 10:07pm
And where is Ecology in this new ecosystem? What have we learned besides high priced Whole Foods?
(en Francais, helas).
https://www.qqf.fr/article/entretien-juliette-grange-le-jour-d-apres
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 04/18/2020 - 10:19pm
Noah Smith op-ed:
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/20/2020 - 2:06am
The irreplaceability of business was largely cemented in the 90s when even construction workers would check their portfolio perfoemance and pay down a mortgage.. Since then the right has done it's best to denigrate business by highlighting it's excesses, such as stealing thousands' homes through predatory housing practices, now stealing the data of millions and using it against them. Is it possible for the right to advocate business in a sustainable legal fashion, or is "pump and dump" as the only acceptable mode, with concurrent pain for the supposed group they wanted to recruit? If you drown government services (not coffers) in a bathtub and leave Jack the Rippers riving about, well, why even talk about a modern society? It's just the roving packs of bandits stage somewhere back in Europe 1100, pre-Enlightenment.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 04/20/2020 - 4:20am
George Packer on some of the broken things that need fixing that helped this happen:
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/21/2020 - 2:11am
Pandemic! by Slavoj Žižek review – the philosopher provides his solution
As old orthodoxies melt into air, the world needs a very new form of communism, argues this instant response to the crisis
Book review @ TheGuardian.com, April 23
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/24/2020 - 3:16am
Real plan, practical economic plan, Warren & Brown-cross link
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/24/2020 - 4:16am