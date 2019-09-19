Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Exclusive: Elizabeth Warren and Sherrod Brown’s plan to protect consumers from financial ruin https://t.co/rQwvfKac3d— Vox (@voxdotcom) April 21, 2020
"We're not living in the final phase of the pandemic, but still at the beginning," German Chancellor Angela Merkel said. "We will be living with this virus for a long time." https://t.co/enjsE5zovU— DW News (@dwnews) April 24, 2020
Our students are:
Developing N95 masks for Guatemala through Engineers without Borders
Tutoring younger students on math and science over Zoom
Working to design ventilators
Offering mental health advice #BeTheDifference https://t.co/m0G3CmZfhh
Trump is insane.
He says this crap on live television and the cameras will be back tomorrow
Trump supporters are insane.
Vote!
(Unsurprisingly) I agree! Bill Gates: Here are the innovations we need to reopen the economy. “With the right tools in hand, & smart implementation, we will eventually be able to declare an end to this pandemic & turn our attention to ... the next one.” https://t.co/OgWf6Pe1Rn— Sue Desmond-Hellmann (@SueDHellmann) April 23, 2020
By Julie Pace & Hannah Fingerhut @ APNews.com, April 23
[....] few Americans regularly look to or trust Trump as a source of information on the pandemic, according to a new survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.
Just 28% of Americans say they’re regularly getting information from Trump about the coronavirus and only 23% say they have high levels of trust in what the president is telling the public. Another 21% trust him a moderate amount.
Asthma is a risk factor for adverse outlets in COVID-19 infection. Poverty is often listed as a reason for worse outcomes for black patients with asthma. This belief is somewhat comforting because it suggests that blacks can work their way out of poor asthma outcomes. A recent medical survey shows that adverse outcomes in black asthmatics independent of socioeconomic status. One thing that did stand ou was that physicians taking care of black patients thought that the patients were doing well in spite of frequent use of the emergency room for asthma attacks. Reports like this are important to help focus on efforts to prevent adverse outcomes. It may be that simply having physicians ask the right questions could identify black patients at risk of adverse outcomes.
Publix is buying excess milk and produce from farmers — and donating it to food banks https://t.co/WFKffiJd2d pic.twitter.com/1Q8D6WS8fH— CBS News (@CBSNews) April 23, 2020
to Track Temporal Trends in Small Business and Households During the COVID-19 Pandemic
Census is crushing it in the covid era https://t.co/HtlpMcQaX7— Ryan Decker (@UpdatedPriors) April 22, 2020
WASHINGTON — Senator Mitch McConnell took a hard line on Wednesday against giving cash-short states more federal aid in future emergency pandemic relief legislation, saying that those suffering steep shortfalls amid the coronavirus crisis should instead consider bankruptcy.
“I think this whole business of additional assistance for state and local governments needs to be thoroughly evaluated,” Mr. McConnell, Republican of Kentucky and the majority leader, said in an interview with the conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt. “There’s not going to be any desire on the Republican side to bail out state pensions by borrowing money from future generations.”
My oldest brother, Don Reed, died from coronavirus on Tuesday evening. He joined the Air Force at 19 and spent his career in the military, including five and a half years off and on in combat in Vietnam. He was charming and funny, a natural leader. https://t.co/b8m0xKzAmM— Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) April 23, 2020
We've definitely entered a parallel universe. French researchers to test nicotine patches on coronavirus patients https://t.co/bdoupQ4w9e— Anny Shaw (@annyleshaw) April 23, 2020
Dallas hotel magnate Monty Bennett laid off 95% of his staff, then he and his father got a $2M dividend. Now companies affiliated with him are getting $46M in PPP loans — more than any public company https://t.co/ldMft4oi9A— Konrad Putzier (@KonradPutzier) April 22, 2020
Extensive, with lots of links, charts and graphs, some interactive, no paywall.
By Quoctrung Bui, Josh Katz, Alicia Parlapiano and Margot Sanger-Katz @ NYTimes.com, April 22, 2020
In the last few weeks, we’ve all become a little more familiar with epidemiological models. These calculations, which make estimates about how many people are likely to get sick, need a hospital bed or die from coronavirus, are guiding public policy — and our expectations about what the future holds.
But if you look at the models, they really don't agree [....]
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/24/2020 - 4:27am