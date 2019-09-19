Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
In the White House, the Mighty White House, the Liar Tweets Tonight,
By The Editorial Board @ The Miami Herald, April 24
[....] 1 million coveted N95 face masks, the gold standard in protecting people who come in contact with the infected and that were destined for Miami-Dade County were “taken” by the federal government. Frank Rollason, Miami-Dade County’s head of emergency management, had another word for it, “hijacked” — “because that’s what happened.”
OUTRAGEOUS SEIZURE [....]
When Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick of Texas doubled down this week on prior remarks elevating commerce above life — There are “more important things than living,” he said on Fox News — he was speaking for a significant slice of his party. People are disposable. So is income. But one is more important.
Donald Trump is warning “China will own the United States” if Joe Biden is elected president.
But Trump himself is tens of millions of dollars in debt to China: In 2012, his real estate partner refinanced one of Trump’s most prized New York buildings for almost $1 billion. The debt includes $211 million from the state-owned Bank of China — its first loan of this kind in the U.S. — which matures in the middle of what could be Trump’s second term, financial records show.
Exclusive: Elizabeth Warren and Sherrod Brown’s plan to protect consumers from financial ruin https://t.co/rQwvfKac3d— Vox (@voxdotcom) April 21, 2020
"We're not living in the final phase of the pandemic, but still at the beginning," German Chancellor Angela Merkel said. "We will be living with this virus for a long time." https://t.co/enjsE5zovU— DW News (@dwnews) April 24, 2020
Our students are:
Developing N95 masks for Guatemala through Engineers without Borders
Tutoring younger students on math and science over Zoom
Working to design ventilators
Offering mental health advice #BeTheDifference https://t.co/m0G3CmZfhh
Trump is insane.
He says this crap on live television and the cameras will be back tomorrow
Trump supporters are insane.
Vote!
(Unsurprisingly) I agree! Bill Gates: Here are the innovations we need to reopen the economy. “With the right tools in hand, & smart implementation, we will eventually be able to declare an end to this pandemic & turn our attention to ... the next one.” https://t.co/OgWf6Pe1Rn— Sue Desmond-Hellmann (@SueDHellmann) April 23, 2020
He was 32. https://t.co/3X8SS512AL— Brandon Wall (@Walldo) April 23, 2020
By Julie Pace & Hannah Fingerhut @ APNews.com, April 23
[....] few Americans regularly look to or trust Trump as a source of information on the pandemic, according to a new survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.
Just 28% of Americans say they’re regularly getting information from Trump about the coronavirus and only 23% say they have high levels of trust in what the president is telling the public. Another 21% trust him a moderate amount.
Asthma is a risk factor for adverse outlets in COVID-19 infection. Poverty is often listed as a reason for worse outcomes for black patients with asthma. This belief is somewhat comforting because it suggests that blacks can work their way out of poor asthma outcomes. A recent medical survey shows that adverse outcomes in black asthmatics independent of socioeconomic status. One thing that did stand ou was that physicians taking care of black patients thought that the patients were doing well in spite of frequent use of the emergency room for asthma attacks. Reports like this are important to help focus on efforts to prevent adverse outcomes. It may be that simply having physicians ask the right questions could identify black patients at risk of adverse outcomes.
Publix is buying excess milk and produce from farmers — and donating it to food banks https://t.co/WFKffiJd2d pic.twitter.com/1Q8D6WS8fH— CBS News (@CBSNews) April 23, 2020
to Track Temporal Trends in Small Business and Households During the COVID-19 Pandemic
Census is crushing it in the covid era https://t.co/HtlpMcQaX7— Ryan Decker (@UpdatedPriors) April 22, 2020
WASHINGTON — Senator Mitch McConnell took a hard line on Wednesday against giving cash-short states more federal aid in future emergency pandemic relief legislation, saying that those suffering steep shortfalls amid the coronavirus crisis should instead consider bankruptcy.
“I think this whole business of additional assistance for state and local governments needs to be thoroughly evaluated,” Mr. McConnell, Republican of Kentucky and the majority leader, said in an interview with the conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt. “There’s not going to be any desire on the Republican side to bail out state pensions by borrowing money from future generations.”
