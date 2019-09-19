Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Joe Biden: My Plan to Safely Reopen America
An effective strategy to beat the virus is the ultimate answer to how we get our economy back on track
The star of the NYTimes' op-ed section for April 12, it was accompanied by a large close-up portrait that I at first thought was a youngish Geo. Bush Sr.
Trump needs a cure for coronavirus, so he pushed hydroxychloroquine. When that failed, he looks for the chance to be able to say there is a cure on the horizon. He needs this to improve his chances for re-election. He does not care about the citizens. Recent email documentation shows how far he was willing to go to push hydroxychloroquine.
On the afternoon of Saturday, April 4, President Trump stood at the White House podium and escalated his marketing blitz on behalf of hydroxychloroquine, hyping the old malaria drug’s alleged promise in treating COVID-19, as well as his administration’s success in acquiring huge amounts of it.
Reports of strokes in the young and middle-aged — not just at Mount Sinai but in many other hospitals in communities hard hit by coronavirus— are the latest twist in our evolving understanding of covid-19. .. Once thought to be a pathogen that primarily attacks the lungs, it has turned out to be a much more formidable foe — impacting nearly every major organ system in the body.
The airline industry hasn’t been shut down by the government — on the contrary, CARES incentivizes airlines to fly more routes than market demand justifies — but the market has collapsed.— Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) April 24, 2020
Economic problems are way bigger than “opening up.”https://t.co/HinU7IOaz5 pic.twitter.com/3P4GddnEqF
On March 13, 2020, Louisiana’s Governor invoked emergency powers to announce that the state’s
presidential primary election, previously scheduled for April 4, would be postponed for more than two
months as part of the state’s response to the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. Other
states soon began exploring similar changes, prompting election officials, candidates, and voters to
prepare for disruptions that could persist through November’s general election.
The people who are suffering the most are minorities. There’s no question about that. By the way, that’s in no small part because minorities tend to be living in major cities where they’re living close together. But they also are the people — I mean, look at the people in the soup lines and the people waiting for The Salvation Army trucks. I mean, they are minorities as well. They are the ones whose lives have been really shattered.
We can use really good public safety measures, social distancing the work force, disinfectants everywhere, masks. I was thinking this morning, and this is just kind of a thought experiment because I was thinking about this — why don’t we just put everybody in a space outfit or something like that? No. Seriously, I mean —
Singer, rapper and entrepreneur Pharrell has just bought a $30 million home in Miami, Gimme Shelter can reveal exclusively. “He had been looking for a while, but he made a move quickly because he wanted to be quarantined there,” a source tells us. The property, at 700 Casuarina Concourse in Coral Gables, is known as El Palmar. It was originally listed for $45 million in 2018 [....]
By The Editorial Board @ The Miami Herald, April 24
[....] 1 million coveted N95 face masks, the gold standard in protecting people who come in contact with the infected and that were destined for Miami-Dade County were “taken” by the federal government. Frank Rollason, Miami-Dade County’s head of emergency management, had another word for it, “hijacked” — “because that’s what happened.”
OUTRAGEOUS SEIZURE [....]
When Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick of Texas doubled down this week on prior remarks elevating commerce above life — There are “more important things than living,” he said on Fox News — he was speaking for a significant slice of his party. People are disposable. So is income. But one is more important.
Donald Trump is warning “China will own the United States” if Joe Biden is elected president.
But Trump himself is tens of millions of dollars in debt to China: In 2012, his real estate partner refinanced one of Trump’s most prized New York buildings for almost $1 billion. The debt includes $211 million from the state-owned Bank of China — its first loan of this kind in the U.S. — which matures in the middle of what could be Trump’s second term, financial records show.
Exclusive: Elizabeth Warren and Sherrod Brown’s plan to protect consumers from financial ruin https://t.co/rQwvfKac3d— Vox (@voxdotcom) April 21, 2020
"We're not living in the final phase of the pandemic, but still at the beginning," German Chancellor Angela Merkel said. "We will be living with this virus for a long time." https://t.co/enjsE5zovU— DW News (@dwnews) April 24, 2020
Our students are:
Developing N95 masks for Guatemala through Engineers without Borders
Tutoring younger students on math and science over Zoom
Working to design ventilators
Offering mental health advice #BeTheDifference https://t.co/m0G3CmZfhh
Trump is insane.
He says this crap on live television and the cameras will be back tomorrow
Trump supporters are insane.
Vote!
(Unsurprisingly) I agree! Bill Gates: Here are the innovations we need to reopen the economy. “With the right tools in hand, & smart implementation, we will eventually be able to declare an end to this pandemic & turn our attention to ... the next one.” https://t.co/OgWf6Pe1Rn— Sue Desmond-Hellmann (@SueDHellmann) April 23, 2020
He was 32. https://t.co/3X8SS512AL— Brandon Wall (@Walldo) April 23, 2020
Comments
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/14/2020 - 3:27am
OMG! CHOMSKY FOR BIDEN!!! will wonders never cease?!!! Bonus splainer: commies refusing to ally with the social dems means Nazis win. A pragmatist, who knew? Guess the more rabid Bernie bros gonna hafta smear him now:
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/17/2020 - 8:17pm
Chomsky always was the first person to ask if an "emergency" was a life threatening event or not. We have simply stumbled into his area of expertise.
by moat on Fri, 04/17/2020 - 8:25pm
Sample of three reactions to Chomsky news:
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/17/2020 - 8:42pm
Alternatively, it has nothing to do with any of those calculations.
It is down to what is happening in our tiny minds.
by moat on Fri, 04/17/2020 - 8:54pm
My own mind might be encumbered by limits itself because I just can't rid of the thought that it is delusional to believe that one of many who ends up being the Dem candidate can make so much difference in "real life". The Congress is made up of 535 people, all of whom have their own particular ideologies, egos and ways of going about things. I don't know how many Federal judges, I know that there are lots and most pride themselves on idiosyncracy. The number of federal career civil servants in Executive is still huge. They all have an impact on what happens, how we are governed, how we respond to crises, it's not just one man or woman with a passionate ideology.
Having a savior complex is just not useful in this country's system. It means disappointment no matter what kind of savior you'd like.
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/17/2020 - 9:11pm
Yes, the world will not be changed simply by changing who assigns people these jobs.
On the other hand, these civil servants are the thin line that make it possible for you and I to eat or not.
What i want to emphasize is that we owe our capacity to live our lives upon the fact that some people keep working now when others don't. The much maligned "government" is why we can still complain about it.
by moat on Fri, 04/17/2020 - 9:29pm
Of course all us left centrists would easily vote for Bernie, knowing he was unlikely to get a third as far as he claimed (which in many cases aligned with our actual wishes), but primarily concerned that he not get trounced by Trump it equivalent. These fever dreams on the left have gone on 4 years - Hillary gave Bernie 5 seats on the platform committee and they write whole swathes of their wishlist, which was like fine, we'll stick out tongue out at fracking and international trade nyah nyah, but then they still walked away and hung out by a North Dakota pipeline till their face turned blue while the actual party members tried to campaign for Hillary. In short, we don't suffer from Bernie hate the way they suffer from neolib-phobia.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 04/18/2020 - 1:49am
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/18/2020 - 3:04pm
just some interesting thoughts about the complexity of the actual electorate (as opposed to "supporters" types and Dem activist types) from Nate Cohn:
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/18/2020 - 4:38pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/18/2020 - 6:32pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/18/2020 - 9:50pm
Yup this tack by the Biden campaign about China has Trump campaign worried and split over which way to go:
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/18/2020 - 10:02pm
Running around like chicken with head cut off is the plan, maybe?
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/19/2020 - 10:50pm
Trump "plan" of supporting right wingnut protestors NOT working out very well at all, even only half of "Trump voters" support them (hey first time I've seen a poll separate Trump voters from Republicans as if they were two distinct units)
Most Americans oppose protests against coronavirus restrictions, poll shows
@ WashingtonPost.com Live Updates April 20, 2020 at 4:42 p.m. EDT
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/20/2020 - 5:19pm
It is a replay of Charlottesville in some ways. Everyone was surprised that the MAGA messaging machine survived that incident.
We are in Macbeth country now. The King won't change tactics until the Forest starts moving.
by moat on Mon, 04/20/2020 - 5:57pm
Oh, they prolly want to wake up White Knights vs Black Lives Matter. Whatcha wanna bet they succeed?
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 04/20/2020 - 7:46pm
BINGO! I'd venture that it's already happening as evidenced by the most recent entry on this site "In the News"
Edit: that said, if Trump decided not to play this particular game, I bet the Russian trolls would fill in for him.
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/20/2020 - 8:03pm
I was thinking the very same thing about Charlottesville now but was afraid to voice it. So thank you for putting it out there.
The special thing about Charlottesville was that he got so much blowback from all varieties of identity groups and political ideologies. There is something about the Nazi symbols and imagery those guys were using that is particularly potent in that people that would not complain about most fringe right protest, with clear Nazi reference, many more are willing to draw the line.
And the thing was: Trump couldn't see that! He can't see the line. Probably because he paid someone to do his high school history studies for him. Hasn't a clue about how offensiveness has to be finessed for"ratings". There's always a bridge too far.
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/20/2020 - 8:14pm
I look at it more as a matter of what is permitted.
Whatever is going on in Trump's mind is something nobody will ever really know. He is not a diarist. He has trouble completing sentences. We all die alone.
But we can see what a person gets away with. In an alternate universe, talking that way would have led to the immediate end of his presidency. That it did not end that way is not a reflection upon him as much as it is a measure of our decline as a functioning society.
by moat on Mon, 04/20/2020 - 8:42pm
Retweeted by Rick Wilson:
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/20/2020 - 11:25pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/20/2020 - 1:40am
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/20/2020 - 9:23am
This from a media & communications expert:
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/20/2020 - 10:46am
We are about to see what big money can do about a nightmare candidate like Trump?
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/21/2020 - 12:05am
At the same time I've recently read that democrats are way ahead in fund raising for house and senate races.
by ocean-kat on Tue, 04/21/2020 - 1:39am
thanks, that's positive news. As whatever they do would help counteract whatever message some evil genius might cook up for the flush Team Trump trying to raise up a falling down Trump. We do have many months tween now and then and lookit how the whole world been turned upside down in just a couple.
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/21/2020 - 1:50am
good question:
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/21/2020 - 1:03am
Fox News poll: Biden tops Trump in Michigan, 9 pts:
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/23/2020 - 7:40am
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/23/2020 - 8:22am
Why Trump is so unlikable
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 04/23/2020 - 9:55am
pick and choose, direct attacks on the dumbest stuff?
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/24/2020 - 2:45am
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/24/2020 - 6:31pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/24/2020 - 11:22pm