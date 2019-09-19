Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
By Jonathan Tamari & Jonathan Lai @ (Philadelphia) Inquirer.com, April 21
[....] As states scramble to adapt elections for the coronavirus pandemic, the rules vary widely, each set by seemingly small bureaucratic decisions that together determine how easy or hard it is to vote — and how many people do or don’t.
Those rules are now subject to a growing legal and political battle across the country, especially in closely divided states like Pennsylvania, where tiny differences could influence who wins its 20 electoral votes and, ultimately, the White House.
Democrats in Congress are pressing for national standards to impose early voting nationwide and ease mail-in voting [....]
Pelosi:
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/21/2020 - 11:12pm
easy peasy to solve:
Now if we could just do a lot of other stuff like that in NY? (Do we really have a Trump in opposition in order to come up with simple logical ways to do things and not entangle everything in six degrees of bureaucracy?)
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/25/2020 - 1:23am
Thot USPS was DOA.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 04/25/2020 - 1:23am
apparently he knows something we don't? hopefully apparently...
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/25/2020 - 1:26am
caveat: easy peasy if there is still a USPS, that is.
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/25/2020 - 1:25am