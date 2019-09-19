Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Op-ed by Scott W. Atlas, MD, the David and Joan Traitel Senior Fellow at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution and the former chief of neuroradiology at Stanford University Medical Center
VERY well reasoned argument. I can't vouch for the facts and figures and whether they are ones that have been challenged by others, but definitely worth a read for the general big picture reason. Has had an incredible 458,599 shares - !!! - as well as 10,000+ comments.
Comments
Note this comes from the Hoover Institute and not from Stanford Medical.Center. The author is not a statistician.
The Stanford study of Santa Clara has come under criticism by statisticians
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/apr/23/coronavirus-antibody-studies-california-stanford
A similar argument of letting the disease run its course was published in the NYT by a former member of the Yale Medical faculty
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/03/20/opinion/coronavirus-pandemic-social-distancing.html?searchResultPosition=2
The proposal to let the disease run its course was attacked by current Yale faculty members
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/03/23/opinion/letters/coronavirus-quarantine.html
There will be no quick answers to find the truth.
Coronavirus is attacking the lungs, the heart, and the kidneys. It also attacks arteries and veins in the brain. Specialists in each area will investigate and find if there is a common thread or multiple separate mechanisms.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 04/25/2020 - 9:39am
As if on cue, NYT reports that the accuracy of many antibody tests is questionable.
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/04/24/health/coronavirus-antibody-tests.html?action=click&module=Top%20Stories&pgtype=Homepage
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 04/25/2020 - 9:45am
The authors are assholes, the data is flawed, the outcome is worthless...
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-who/no-evidence-th...
Most studies have shown that people who have recovered from infection have antibodies to the virus, the WHO said. However, some of them have very low levels of neutralizing antibodies in their blood, “suggesting that cellular immunity may also be critical for recovery”, it added.
by jollyroger on Sat, 04/25/2020 - 10:31am
well, it does look like this argument has been pretty thoroughly deconstructed from what you guys have posted here.
I happen to think, though, that's what's really important about it is that it has garnered so much attention. The takeaway for me is political/sociological: lots educated people desperately want to believe it is true! They are not ready psychologically for their old world to go "poof". The majority of Germans may be able to handle Merkl's tell it lke it is, pain is coming, they've got stories from grandparents that enable them to do that. I don't think a lot of Americans are. They want to believe anything is possible. Optimism of some kind required?
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/25/2020 - 5:25pm
I was really hopeful about the antibody tests when I first heard about them since I thought they might be a shortcut to getting data regarding population infection rates.
Eventually they will be. But they have to overcome problems with the tests themselves first. Once that is done and the relationship between the results upon immunity have been figured out, they also need to be administered in such a way that one is not only sampling a tiny segment of a population but a large portion of it. All the plans designed around integrating testing and reopening the economy call for that.
Another assumption in the anti-isolation arguments is that we have arrived at the peak. We have not reached a peak yet. It is more of a very long and wide plateau. Since this fact overturns many models, not just theirs, the path forward means accepting that we cannot extrapolate on what is happening in other countries too much because our response was nothing like other countries. In addition, the reasons for so much variation in percentages of infection to death is far from being understood.
I think there is a psychological element in not wanting to accept the dimensions of the thing. But it would not be so strong if we had a Federal plan of action instead of a smiley face pasted upon a locked bathroom door.
by moat on Sat, 04/25/2020 - 6:13pm
seems appropriate to plop here that W.H.O. is dashing hopes about the idea of "immunity passports" being a positive thing:
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/25/2020 - 6:11pm