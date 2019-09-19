Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Elizabeth Warren says she would accept being Joe Biden's running mate https://t.co/5keahjvtlH— Gareth Harris (@garethharr) April 16, 2020
New study finds that, as with humans, male chimpanzees are more variable in brain structure than females. An interesting example of a widespread sex difference: greater male variability. https://t.co/PHRQwxUKGq pic.twitter.com/0oEf1okoDS— Steve Stewart-Williams (@SteveStuWill) April 25, 2020
US Ambassador Tapei reiterates concerns about Beijing's investments in Jamaica
Jamaica: China Merchants Gains Full Control of Kingston Port in Mega-Deal: now has full control over the port’s financing, expansion, maintenance, and operations.https://t.co/iYYbYfw3vQ
h/t @RWR_Advisory pic.twitter.com/mYhAnpBw62
In four U.S. state prisons, nearly 3,300 inmates test positive for coronavirus -- 96% without symptoms https://t.co/t8JtFvBACx— Razib "self quarantine if you" Khan (@razibkhan) April 25, 2020
and he really wants the world to know
By Zach O'Malley Greenburgh @ Forbes.com , April 24
After months of requests, the hip-hop superstar shared financial records, revealing details about his wildly popular Yeezy sneaker empire — and his fixation on outside validation [....]
April 26, 2020
Summary of possible therapeutic approaches to coronavirus https://t.co/rcoUl6WSJV— David Hirshleifer (@4misceldah) April 25, 2020
April 25, 2020
By Jonathan Martin & Maggie Haberman for NYTimes.com via reprint @ MSN.com, 4 hrs. ago SO NO PAYWALL applies
WASHINGTON — President Trump’s erratic handling of the coronavirus outbreak, the worsening economy and a cascade of ominous public and private polling have Republicans increasingly nervous that they are at risk of losing the presidency and the Senate if Mr. Trump does not put the nation on a radically improved course.
CDC adds six more symptoms for coronavirus https://t.co/yIfLS1Adit— J. W. (@wolfjon4) April 25, 2020
In Illinois, African Americans make up an alarming 38.1 percent of coronavirus deaths and 24.2 percent of confirmed cases — both far out of proportion to their share of the population. What’s worse is that only 13.2 percent of those tested are black, suggesting that African Americans are being drastically underserved by the effort to control the spread of the disease. The same is true of Latino residents in Kansas: Their rate of infection is more than double that of non-Latino Kansans, yet they are being tested at a significantly lower rate.
Op-ed by Scott W. Atlas, MD, the David and Joan Traitel Senior Fellow at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution and the former chief of neuroradiology at Stanford University Medical Center
VERY well reasoned argument. I can't vouch for the facts and figures and whether they are ones that have been challenged by others, but definitely worth a read for the general big picture reason. Has had an incredible 458,599 shares - !!! - as well as 10,000+ comments.
‘In recent weeks, coronavirus has spread to rural areas, especially southern states like Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia and the Midwest, hitting Indiana, Iowa, Nebraska and Oklahoma,” according to @BrookingsInst https://t.co/q2DULfNNN8— Borzou Daragahi (@borzou) April 25, 2020
With 98.6 cases per 100,000 people, Djibouti now has (at least officially) the highest prevalence of #COVID19 on the continent, says the Africa CDC.
Guelleh, facing criticism, has warned of tougher measures "if behaviour doesn't change" @AFPAfrica https://t.co/JLiwGcLF9w
Ok, that does it, In the unlikely event she's not chosen as V.P., she'll be in the cabinet, and I'm moving on, I'm ready to bet a major Republican is gonna be part of the team eventually as well.
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/16/2020 - 7:17am
Ratings! (yesterday)
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/16/2020 - 7:52am
oh my
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/16/2020 - 7:55am
Sorry,I like her, but experience calls my name.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 04/16/2020 - 12:17pm
feel the same way, especially as V.P. to someone of significant age
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/16/2020 - 12:33pm
Yeah, Biden's a 1-termer max anyway. If played right we have 3 terms. If not...
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 04/16/2020 - 1:05pm
I feel about Abrams as I feel and posted about Beto. She lost her election. What is this infatuation with losers? Is she really the best loser? There are several people on the Losers Who Become Famous list. Why is she the one who should be moved to the Losers Who Fail Upward list?
by ocean-kat on Thu, 04/16/2020 - 1:47pm
Arguably Abrams had the election stolen from her by her opponent, who wouldn't recuse himself from jiggering the number of machines and overseeing the vote count. Beto just couldn't overcome Ted Cruz, while Stace had much more background handling elective office. No rich daddy & daddy-in-law either.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 04/16/2020 - 1:46pm
Possibly the losers thing is that lots of lefties heart victims of unfairness? And they prioritize using their vote to rectify unfairness over selecting the most qualified candidate? Their vote, it's like a prize for suffering?
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/16/2020 - 2:57pm
As you probably know I was just being sarcastic. But I don't think these people are popular with the voters. It's a pundit thing. Beto is a prime example. The pundits loved Beto. They loved him when he ran for senator and for president. The voters didn't love Beto. They didn't give Beto massive amounts of money because they supported Beto. The sent money to that guy running against Ted Cruz who looked like he might be able to win. And Beto got confused and thought he was just like Sally Fields. He thought everyone liked him so much he ran for president. I forget, was Beto the first dumb ass on the stage who had no business running for president to drop out?
by ocean-kat on Thu, 04/16/2020 - 3:57pm
Miz Abrams going with quirky branding, not your stereotypical close-minded librul:
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/17/2020 - 10:34pm
While I've read the first two books, liked them, and I don't have the problems with them that many do neither are close to being my favorites .Neither would be in the top ten. I do have problems with both of them. I'd really like to hear her explain why she liked them so much to put them at the top. Quirky doesn't quite explain it. It's a point against her for many, including me.
by ocean-kat on Sat, 04/18/2020 - 12:24am
a point against her for many, including me.
Da fuquq? Fatal, for me. I would'a liked a little Wildean hypocrisy on this point, I think Ayn Rand belongs hidden in the nightstand along with the butt plug and Gideon.
by jollyroger on Sat, 04/18/2020 - 12:38pm
Yeah, at the least it's politically tone deaf to pick such a controversial book. The very people Biden needs to convince to vote for him are the one's who would react the most negatively to the choice of Atlas Shrugged.
by ocean-kat on Sat, 04/18/2020 - 1:54pm
Like I care - I want a VP who knows how to restock Foggy Bottom, who already knows half the new cabinet, who can call in favors from his/her Senator friend, who is down with the icky details of federal legislation while the Pres is off doing photo ops. Abrams could do this job well in 5-10 years, but the future is now - at best we get to start cleaning up the shit show of Trump and Covid in January, and the Republicans/paleo-cinservative-Putin allies will still be firing on us. Give Abrams HUD or some other department that makes use of her extenaive state legislature & legal and people talents. (and HUD's not a backwater - it will be a Frontline for recovery). Just don't presume to put her a heartbeat from the presidency because she ran a good but failed race in Georgia.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 04/18/2020 - 1:08am
Who ever is the vp might likely be the establishment candidate for president in 4 years if Biden wins. The choice is more important than ever this year.
by ocean-kat on Sat, 04/18/2020 - 2:26am
Depending. Somehow a 75-year-old Liz Warren won't be a shoo-in in 2024 or even guaranteed to run. 50-somethings now, sure.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 04/18/2020 - 2:53am
I'm still having trouble seeing a center right candidate picking a far left candidate for vp. I suppose it could happen but I'm thinking he goes with Klobuchar or someone like her. Yeah, keep telling me Biden's a moderate but that's how I see it.
by ocean-kat on Sat, 04/18/2020 - 3:47am
For the party, picking Andrew Cuomo as veep might be the greatest insurance policy possible,
even though either Liz or Kamala or now Gretchen would make Biden infinitely more interesting.
I don't see Klobuchar as a big help - we're back in Tim Kaine territory.
(Biden/Franken might signal some ideological consistency...)
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 04/18/2020 - 3:57am
He promised to pick a woman, it wasn't a maybe. I don't see how he can go back on that now. He could go with Kamala, she's moderate enough. I don't know enough about Whitmer to guess. Honestly PP, I'm so demoralized that Biden won I can't bring myself to care. I'm just watching the show now. My heart's not in it.
by ocean-kat on Sat, 04/18/2020 - 4:44am
I also hate this quota thing. It's one thing to say, "Women will be extremely well represented in my VP search", and another to say, "I will pick a woman". Will that be a black woman? A Buddhist? Lesbian or Trans? A non-lawyer? One with a disability or disadvantaged background? From a traditionally Republican state? Military experience? Between 47 and 59? Not stereotypical attractive body type? Insomniac with panic attacks? Recovered alcoholic? Chamber orchestra aficionado? Drives a domestic automobile, preferably EV? Background in eCommerce? Packers fan or at least can tolerate?
Maybe our next Pres and VP can be picked by Facebook algorithm and save us all the bother.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 04/18/2020 - 8:57am
That's because it's absurdly applied with "tokens". To play the game correctly--and it is a game about fooling people who vote with their tribal gut rather than their brain--you pick someone who can vouch for you with the tribe that doesn't exactly trust you. Like Obama picked him to get some Reagan Dem males. I.E., picking a woman isn't going to work if you're trying to get the feminist vote and the woman is Phyllis Schafly.
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/18/2020 - 2:21pm
on Abrams:
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/25/2020 - 10:53pm
Here's the deal - if Stacey Abrams can break through the polite mostly self-satisfied Trump resistance and get some serious protests and effective popular uprising going, I'll back her for VP. Biden's awfully goddamned quiet in an election/pandemic year. But I don't really wake up thinking I need another left-wing resistance chic hipster to follow on Instagram - I need a resistance leader that will crash the Republican Party and it's stranglehold. 2 years complaining about a state election? We've been complaining about Florida for 20 - buys you nothing, ask Al Gore, an actual VP. Ask that guy who shoulda been on the Supreme Court, for that matter, old whatshisname.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 04/26/2020 - 1:46am
the leading Never Trumpers endorsed in this WaPo editorial yesterday
We’ve never backed a Democrat for president. But Trump must be defeated.
By George T. Conway III, Reed Galen, Steve Schmidt, John Weaver and Rick Wilson
April 15, 2020 at 2:35 p.m. EDT The authors are on the advisory board of the Lincoln Project.
-----
Also I just heard the anchor on CNN tv just now announce that they would have a new "Coronavirus Town Hall" tonight and the guest will be: Joe Biden
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/16/2020 - 8:03am
by artappraiser on Thu, 04/16/2020 - 8:09am
Amidst the considerable to-ing and fro-ing vis-a-vis Biden's relatively quiescent (dare we say torpor?) status I have to confess myself uncharacteristically (for me) undecided as to whether he helps or hurts himself when visible.
Not that I won't work for his election, (my vote is irrelevant, I vote in San Francisco and Trump ain't winning Cali), but Precious Blood of the Sweet Baby Jesus...
Thanks, Obama
by jollyroger on Thu, 04/16/2020 - 11:24am
Someone should appreciate that Hillary made 1/100th the gaffes of Biden while actually being in the public eye with people gunning for her. There will be no discussion re the Senator from MBNA the way there was 3 speeches to Goldman Sachs among hundreds of others. So I'm willing to accept that this campaign is largely Weekend at Bernie's, and whether we wheel in Biden or Cuomo or an actual Bernie or someone else come January, as long as it's not another paleoQuisling Republican, I simply don't give a shit. The major business of government was always done at lower levels, and much of that infrastructure's in tatters (sha-doo-wop).
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 04/18/2020 - 1:18am
Weekend at Bernie's
I see what you did there...(and nice bit of irony)
by jollyroger on Sat, 04/18/2020 - 12:34pm
Nate Silver disses anti-Warren online Bernie bro as cluelessly in a bubble of his own making and "abnormal" to boot:
edit to add: he had more on topic on how the media give the loud online Bernie bros too much weight:
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/19/2020 - 5:20am