On March 13, 2020, Louisiana’s Governor invoked emergency powers to announce that the state’s
presidential primary election, previously scheduled for April 4, would be postponed for more than two
months as part of the state’s response to the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. Other
states soon began exploring similar changes, prompting election officials, candidates, and voters to
prepare for disruptions that could persist through November’s general election.
This Sidebar reviews the legal provisions that would constrain any efforts to delay or cancel federal
elections during a public health crisis or other national emergency. The first part reviews laws pertaining
to presidential elections, and the second part reviews laws relevant to congressional elections.
