Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Yesterday Robert Costa ended his Washington Week extra by teasing Michelle Obama as a topic of VP speculation.
The hurdle: She loathes the prospect.
The argument: "Michelle, your country needs you."
Certainly her presence on the ticket would vastly enhance our chances of surviving another year or two (unlike our chances if Trump is re-elected, considering the American carnage he has already created.(See what I did there?)
So how about this. (Stay with me.)
Biden, who after all has a strong resume as a Vice President, promises to resign on Jan 21 2021.
Michelle promises to appoint Biden VP.
Voila!
Comments
Funny
I think Trump's insanity becomes clearer with each passing day. The "open the country" protesters showing up with guns make it easier for Biden to be seen as the rational alternative. We have a dog breeder in charge of the coronavirus, an economic adviser suggesting space suits, and McConnell, from a poor Southern state, suggesting that Northern states, who prop up the Southern states, file for bankruptcy. I think enough people are ready to vote for Biden.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 04/25/2020 - 4:45pm
You're counting on Biden not noticing, aren't you.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 04/25/2020 - 5:02pm
He misses a lot...
by jollyroger on Sat, 04/25/2020 - 5:21pm
I totally believe her when she says she's not interested nor in any kind of thing like it. She's a micro person, doesn't like macro things. Interested in one on one stuff, not interested in trying to manage huge projects. In like her former legal career, I can see her focusing both myopically and obsessively on one complex case for years and definitely winning it. But would have little interest or passion to try to change the laws that caused the complex situation in the first case. She's seen her husband do it up close, and she's absolutely sure she doesn't like that kind of work now, is not for her.
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/25/2020 - 5:34pm
Put another way : she's the expert on Michelle Obama.
by Flavius on Sun, 04/26/2020 - 11:23am