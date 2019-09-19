“BMI is the Achilles’ heel for American patients. In China it was smoking and pollution, and Italy had a larger older population, and many grandparents lived with extended families. Here, it’s BMI that’s the issue.” https://t.co/Fb3HTAymrC
WASHINGTON — President Trump’s erratic handling of the coronavirus outbreak, the worsening economy and a cascade of ominous public and private polling have Republicans increasingly nervous that they are at risk of losing the presidency and the Senate if Mr. Trump does not put the nation on a radically improved course.
In Illinois, African Americans make up an alarming 38.1 percent of coronavirus deaths and 24.2 percent of confirmed cases — both far out of proportion to their share of the population. What’s worse is that only 13.2 percent of those tested are black, suggesting that African Americans are being drastically underserved by the effort to control the spread of the disease. The same is true of Latino residents in Kansas: Their rate of infection is more than double that of non-Latino Kansans, yet they are being tested at a significantly lower rate.
Counter protesting ICU nurses at a "liberate Arizona ' rally said the idiots called them fake nurses.
see video of Dr. Birx during same I just posted here in at end of comment on Flavius' thread.
Different camera angle:
#ETTD
It is uncollegial to post such a clip without a laugh till you pee in your pants warning...jus sayin.
re: and the cameras will be back tomorrow
A reminder that your Mother Jones link and we ourselves are drawing attention to it Won't stop until he doesn't get a rise out of us. The insanity show attracts your interest, does it not? Otherwise you wouldn't post it.
The trick is not to express outrage but ridicule, that's how you handle trolls if you are going to feed. Either outrage or dittos is exactly what he wants, he'll take either. I read the long article about his mood in the Times yesterday even though I said I wouldn't and laid it out real clear: that he loathes any prep for these conferences, butill take the talking points the staff makes, gets them over with quickly in monotone, and then moves on to his favorite part, that which gives him sustenance and energizes him: an hour or two jousting and arguing with reporters and saying outrageous stuff. It said it's a substitute for the rallies and he likes it almost as much, it's the only thing that makes his day. The only response he doesn't like is ridicule. This one is sure to get a lot. Your outrage is more what he was looking for.
Don't need a lecture. His daily "briefings":are broadcast by supposedly respectable news outlets. He is seen by millions. Some consider saying that calling Trump is ridicule. Asking people to vote is the best response to the insanity.
Edit to add:
Trump is not magically going to go away.
Pointing out his idiocy is not trolling.
The media will continue to broadcast Trump to aid their profits.
Large crowds are not wise, so most of the protest will be online posts and videos.
There more he talks, the more he scares rational people.
People who stayed home in 2016 will come out in 2020
His supporters are willing to have us die for him.
We are not in normal times.
Remain on the sidelines telling others what they are doing wrong.
News of the first moron sprayiing bleach into *his lungs in 5...4...3...2...
In related news of liability avoidance, the maker of Lysol issues a warning...(can Clorox be far behind?)
https://news.yahoo.com/donald-trump-drink-inject-disinfectant-bleach-us-...
*reliably, it will be a bearer of xy chromosome...
This makes the United States look ridiculous. The country is no longer a world leader. The economy is crashing because he hates people who have expertise. We get a dog breeder as the head of coronavirus oversight.
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 04/24/2020 - 7:32am
Fox and Friends had a guest on this morning who said he had the virus and he got better fast using Trump's disinfectant advice. He's on Hannity tonight. (Fox "Liberals are mocking this history making cure because they hate Trump!)
(sarcasm alert Covidians!)
by NCD on Fri, 04/24/2020 - 10:16am
You're here from The Onion, right?
This is such a tease!
I swear before Jesus, if this is real I won't touch it for a
year month, a week,
well 24 hours, anyway....
by jollyroger on Fri, 04/24/2020 - 10:28am
Why are we even discussing this? It's obvious that if a person injects enough disinfectant, cleaning products, or bleach directly into their veins they are guaranteed not to die from coronavirus.It would take a bit more if they ingest it but the outcome would be the same.
by ocean-kat on Fri, 04/24/2020 - 3:18pm
YES, LIBS!!! NO ONE WHO TAKES TRUMP'S CURE WILL EVER DIE OF THE VIRUS !! 100% Guaranteed, never, as long as you live !!
by NCD on Sat, 04/25/2020 - 12:44am
Lysol Maker Warns People Not To Inject Disinfectants After Trump Comments
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/lysol-maker-warns-people-not-to-inject-disinfectants-after-trump-comments_n_5ea2cb3fc5b6d376358dcce8
Dr. Sanjay Gupta On Trump Claim Injecting Disinfectant Needs Study: ‘Actually It Doesn’t’
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/sanjay-gupta-trump-inject-disinfectant_n_5ea2529dc5b6d376358cbdf3
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 04/24/2020 - 10:06am
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 04/24/2020 - 12:42pm
WOW. That's like "wimmin's intuition"
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/24/2020 - 12:49pm
Are we stuck in a fractal time loop where any hyperbolic statement that one makes in response to stupidity comes about shortly afterwards?
by moat on Fri, 04/24/2020 - 1:51pm
"Attractors", yes.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 04/24/2020 - 3:00pm
And the press normalizes it
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 04/25/2020 - 1:34am
I beg to differ: you got one example of a editing failure that was corrected. All I have basically seen is 24/7 coverage of how stupid the president is by every news source, pundit and op-ed writer to the detriment of coverage of anything else. To excess. The majority of the media has been so out for blood on this that the White House is freaking out. Here, it continues:
I think: danger danger warning warning overkill coming soon. Where it once again ends up as a meta war: media vs. Trump, media vs. Trump, rinse and repeat. Try gotchas, they counter.
On the other hand why shouldn't they keep covering it, it's certainly the most popular topic on this website, if it sold advertising, this would be the thread where they would want to be placed.
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/25/2020 - 2:02am
Birx said
Doctor, that is the scary part.
by moat on Fri, 04/24/2020 - 6:25pm
Notice that she did not say "think that through", because that would have been a lie...
ETA, she musta' missed the memo re:sarcasm....That's gonna cost her.
by jollyroger on Fri, 04/24/2020 - 6:30pm
The effectiveness trap:
by moat on Fri, 04/24/2020 - 8:11pm
Regarding the "sarcasm" bit:
I have observed Trump for many years and cannot recall a single instance when his sarcasm was not delivered with a sneer. He wants his audience to know the intent of every statement. That is how he developed his following. They wish they could live their lives that way and still keep a job.
The haphazard unfolding of his stream of consciousness is the man revealed. Always has been, is now, and will be until his ticker stops.
by moat on Fri, 04/24/2020 - 8:42pm
Even Fox News rejected the idea
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/04/24/business/media/virus-fox-trump-disinfectant.html?action=click&module=Spotlight&pgtype=Homepage
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 04/24/2020 - 7:31pm
Dr. Birx kisses the ring:
I hope she knows why there is dumpster in the parking lot.
