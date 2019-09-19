Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
While the nation's capital dithered, here's how Seattle acted, partly by ignoring or working in defiance of the misleading and erroneous US messaging—and therefore stopping many others from getting #COVID19 and dying. https://t.co/m2tFDLWOvx @cduhigg @NewYorker #coronavirus— David Beard (@dabeard) April 26, 2020
A dangerous truth, firing tweet in 5....4...3...
Everything that Trump Touches Dies
“BMI is the Achilles’ heel for American patients. In China it was smoking and pollution, and Italy had a larger older population, and many grandparents lived with extended families. Here, it’s BMI that’s the issue.” https://t.co/Fb3HTAymrC— Borzou Daragahi (@borzou) April 26, 2020
New study finds that, as with humans, male chimpanzees are more variable in brain structure than females. An interesting example of a widespread sex difference: greater male variability. https://t.co/PHRQwxUKGq pic.twitter.com/0oEf1okoDS— Steve Stewart-Williams (@SteveStuWill) April 25, 2020
In four U.S. state prisons, nearly 3,300 inmates test positive for coronavirus -- 96% without symptoms https://t.co/t8JtFvBACx— Razib "self quarantine if you" Khan (@razibkhan) April 25, 2020
April 26, 2020
Summary of possible therapeutic approaches to coronavirus https://t.co/rcoUl6WSJV— David Hirshleifer (@4misceldah) April 25, 2020
April 25, 2020
By Jonathan Martin & Maggie Haberman for NYTimes.com via reprint @ MSN.com, 4 hrs. ago SO NO PAYWALL applies
WASHINGTON — President Trump’s erratic handling of the coronavirus outbreak, the worsening economy and a cascade of ominous public and private polling have Republicans increasingly nervous that they are at risk of losing the presidency and the Senate if Mr. Trump does not put the nation on a radically improved course.
CDC adds six more symptoms for coronavirus https://t.co/yIfLS1Adit— J. W. (@wolfjon4) April 25, 2020
De Blasio, and to a lesser extent, Cuomo, guilty of "reckless endangerment of human life"? I for one hold De Blasio responsible for quite a few deaths. Not kidding. (He's a sick narcissist. A narcissist who envisions himself as some kind of savior of the poor, still a fucking delusional narcissist.) Applicable excerpt from the very long article. (Fair use, because: I'm angry)
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/26/2020 - 2:30pm
And yeah, if he cares so much for the working poor, let's at the very least condemn him to ride in the cesspool with them for the rest of his term:
Edit to add; I forgot to mention three important applicable words which also need to be applied to De Blasio: INCOMPETENT. HACK. NEPOTIST.
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/26/2020 - 10:05am
An historic example of the same "commerce uber alles" mindset. We're lucky half of NYC is not dead, I guess:
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/26/2020 - 10:07am
When you've lost the New Yorker...
by jollyroger on Sun, 04/26/2020 - 10:24am
When deputy mayors and his own health dept. basically tell The New Yorker he caused an extra couple of thousand people to die, because he thinks politics and optics are more important than his own Health Dept. what is The New Yorker to do?
The money quote is that the Health Dept. thinks he's ten times worse than any other administration to deal with. Ten times worse than Guiliani or Bloomberg! In this situation!
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/26/2020 - 2:39pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/26/2020 - 2:32pm
Molly Jong-Fast and economist David Rothschild:
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/26/2020 - 2:43pm
Sounds familiar:
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/26/2020 - 2:46pm
Current numbers from NYTimes. Deaths per 100,000: NYC 138; Seattle/King County 18.5. Cases per 100,000: NYC 1,874; Seattle/King County 138.
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/26/2020 - 3:01pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/26/2020 - 3:04pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/26/2020 - 3:05pm