Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
A dangerous truth, firing tweet in 5....4...3...
Deborah Gatewood had two years to go before she could retire from a Detroit hospital.
But Gatewood, a phlebotomist for three decades, will never celebrate that milestone.
She died April 17 from symptoms related to the coronavirus.
Her daughter said that prior to her mother's death, she was denied a coronavirus test four times by her employer, Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills.
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/detroit-health-care-worker-dies-after-being-denied-coronavirus-test-n1192076
A dangerous truth, firing tweet in 5....4...3...
Everything that Trump Touches Dies
While the nation's capital dithered, here's how Seattle acted, partly by ignoring or working in defiance of the misleading and erroneous US messaging—and therefore stopping many others from getting #COVID19 and dying. https://t.co/m2tFDLWOvx @cduhigg @NewYorker #coronavirus
“BMI is the Achilles’ heel for American patients. In China it was smoking and pollution, and Italy had a larger older population, and many grandparents lived with extended families. Here, it’s BMI that’s the issue.” https://t.co/Fb3HTAymrC— Borzou Daragahi (@borzou) April 26, 2020
New study finds that, as with humans, male chimpanzees are more variable in brain structure than females. An interesting example of a widespread sex difference: greater male variability. https://t.co/PHRQwxUKGq pic.twitter.com/0oEf1okoDS— Steve Stewart-Williams (@SteveStuWill) April 25, 2020
US Ambassador Tapei reiterates concerns about Beijing's investments in Jamaica
Jamaica: China Merchants Gains Full Control of Kingston Port in Mega-Deal: now has full control over the port’s financing, expansion, maintenance, and operations.https://t.co/iYYbYfw3vQ
h/t @RWR_Advisory pic.twitter.com/mYhAnpBw62
In four U.S. state prisons, nearly 3,300 inmates test positive for coronavirus -- 96% without symptoms https://t.co/t8JtFvBACx— Razib "self quarantine if you" Khan (@razibkhan) April 25, 2020
and he really wants the world to know
By Zach O'Malley Greenburgh @ Forbes.com , April 24
After months of requests, the hip-hop superstar shared financial records, revealing details about his wildly popular Yeezy sneaker empire — and his fixation on outside validation [....]
April 26, 2020
Summary of possible therapeutic approaches to coronavirus https://t.co/rcoUl6WSJV— David Hirshleifer (@4misceldah) April 25, 2020
April 25, 2020
By Jonathan Martin & Maggie Haberman for NYTimes.com via reprint @ MSN.com, 4 hrs. ago SO NO PAYWALL applies
WASHINGTON — President Trump’s erratic handling of the coronavirus outbreak, the worsening economy and a cascade of ominous public and private polling have Republicans increasingly nervous that they are at risk of losing the presidency and the Senate if Mr. Trump does not put the nation on a radically improved course.
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
I checked, he's not noticed, he's busy firing off 6 (or more?) tweets about the "terrible injustice" of reporters receiving Nobel prizes (not a slip, he says it several times instead of Pultizer) for stories on Russia Russia Russia, they got the Nobels fraudulently, they should be sued and by the way NYTimes story about his work habits all faux, they don't know him, he works from morning til late at night, haven't been out of the White House in months except to launch th hospital ship....
It's like he doesn't even know people his age are dying in ICU's all around the country.
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/26/2020 - 3:44pm
brand new Twitter account created 45 min. ago, first tweet:
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/26/2020 - 4:12pm
With the death toll reaching towards 100,000, this is how Trump spends his miniscule brain neurons:
"When will all of the “reporters” who have received Noble Prizes for their work on Russia, Russia, Russia, only to have been proven totally wrong (and, in fact, it was the other side who committed the crimes), be turning back their cherished “Nobles” so that they can be given....
..to the REAL REPORTERS & JOURNALISTS who got it right. I can give the Committee a very comprehensive list. When will the Noble Committee DEMAND the Prizes back, especially since they were gotten under fraud? The reporters and Lamestream Media knew the truth all along...."
Donald Trump
11:37 AM - Apr 26, 2020
by NCD on Sun, 04/26/2020 - 4:53pm
WTAF? dos he mean Pulitzers? never mind, AA got there
p
by jollyroger on Sun, 04/26/2020 - 7:56pm
If anyone wants to get further skinny on how Drumpf is cracking up for the umpteenth time and how the GOP has been instructed not to defend him, I recommend Rick Wilson's twitter account, where I found the above retweeted.
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/26/2020 - 11:02pm