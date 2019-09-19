The amalgam of Brix who posits a shutdown bit by be ameliorated when testing is available (LOL)

The WHO casting serious shade on big time natural immunity post first infection.

A revised upwards R 0 that gets to 6 or so, which is only half as contagious as Measles in a naieve population (Ask the Native Americans...

The utter failure of the "gated" reopening which always mentions somewhere in there the need for testing blah blah blah and plus they don't follow the gates anyway.

There will be no safe return to work till there is a vaccine. '

That's 12-18 months,

That, not some dollar figure, is the measure of relief needed,

To paraphrase Reagan "I'm from the Federal Government, and I'm here to pay".

All rent and utilities should simply be paid by the Federal Government, and then mortgages and all that can go right on.

Everyone gets $500 food stamps a month and $$1000 to walk around.e

It goes on till there is a vaccine.