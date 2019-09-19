Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
The amalgam of Brix who posits a shutdown bit by be ameliorated when testing is available (LOL)
The WHO casting serious shade on big time natural immunity post first infection.
A revised upwards R 0 that gets to 6 or so, which is only half as contagious as Measles in a naieve population (Ask the Native Americans...
The utter failure of the "gated" reopening which always mentions somewhere in there the need for testing blah blah blah and plus they don't follow the gates anyway.
There will be no safe return to work till there is a vaccine. '
That's 12-18 months,
That, not some dollar figure, is the measure of relief needed,
To paraphrase Reagan "I'm from the Federal Government, and I'm here to pay".
All rent and utilities should simply be paid by the Federal Government, and then mortgages and all that can go right on.
Everyone gets $500 food stamps a month and $$1000 to walk around.e
It goes on till there is a vaccine.
Comments
They print the fuckin' money, that's how.
by jollyroger on Mon, 04/27/2020 - 12:42am
It may well be, like some vaccines I remember from being a kid, that we'll get a booster every so often, because the expressed diffidence of the WHO vis a vis even taking a position on adequacy of antibody response is disturbing. I would have thought that epidemiology alone would be sending strong signals one way or another.
I don't get why someone can't just covid up a bunch of mice, let it rip, and then see if the last ones standing can catch it twice.
Doctors (real and fake) asembled, what gives? Why are we still so in doubt as to the threshold level of learned response that follows the first infection?
by jollyroger on Mon, 04/27/2020 - 12:56am
Have you seen a vaccine for the common cold yet? For AIDS?
It's complicated, why not start with Mayo Clinic if you haven't read up on how complicated it is:
https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/coronavirus/in-depth/coronavirus-vaccine/art-20484859
There's 100's of entries already working as fast at they can. They want to win the race. It's not like they are going "ho hum" when we get around to it. It's not like they are being extra careful either. Some humans have already been "trialing" one
You do know that they have no proof that if you have had it you can't get it again, right? They know that little, it is generally admitted that few scientists think that it's proven that if you have antibodies, you are pemanently immune. They don't in fact know that. It is quite possible someone who has had it is not permanently immune, all the antibodies means all that you have had an initial immune response. That can last as little as a month, or can be a few months. (I saw an economist essay using that, suggesting people work in cycles of a few months after having it, then go back into isolation, on to the next set of workers.)
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/27/2020 - 2:09am
p.s. From a quick google, here's a recent story about the UK human trials, you could move on from there find stories on how it's doing and how long it may take:
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/apr/26/uk-coronavirus-vaccine-trial-subject-doing-fine-online-death-rumours-elisa-granato
Here's about another one just starting that I didn't know about
https://www.cnn.com/2020/04/24/health/coronavirus-vaccine-speed-sanjay-gupta/index.html
Lots of them are going to fail, not be any good!
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/27/2020 - 2:14am
oh and I should share something I recently found out--you mention booster shots "like when we were kids". Guess what, a booster for tetanus is sitll required! At City M.D., presenting with some burns, they asked me, I hadn't a clue, then she said "OIC I gave you one a couple years back." I had no idea one was supposed to keep track of that!
And then there's "shingles", is viral, is actually the return of the chickenpox you had as a kid which lies dormant in your body for decades! They don't totally understand why it re-activates. They worked on a vaccine for decades. They came out with one like, I dunno, maybe 10 yrs. ago, was both expensive and shitty, had like a 40% ineffective rate and often bad side effects. I know most primary care docs advised "don't bother." But then a couple years ago finally a new improved one came out and it works pretty good. I have a brother call me about it, asked me if I knew anything. I looked on NYTimes.com and found rave review in health section. (main reporter Gina Kolata?) New York Times/health is actually a SUPERB resource that does not get indexed by google! I have found very clear answers about many things there after having googled for hours and just got further confused. You have to search on the NYTimes site. And bingo, often as not, NYTimes has a complete excellent article in the archive on the symptom, syndrome, disease, treatment etc. Can't recommend enough using it.
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/27/2020 - 2:31am
Elite news org alert.
Now if only Grey Lady would hold off on her Lysol/bleach both siderisms.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 04/27/2020 - 9:01am
There's a few epidiomological points sketching things in.
The antibody titer post infection, seems low, albeit higher for older survivors (they got sicker, "what doesn't kill you..."?)
There seem to be huge cohorts of convicts in State Prisons who test positive for antibodies, never missed a beat. (It's hard to be obese in Prison? There have been BMI associations )
The R 0 is now reckoned to be around 6--getting into Measles territory.
A "testing" based re opening comes back to the spit in the cup technology that we have not got.
No test that comes back in a day is worth shit--it has to be one or two hours at most.
If there is no herd immunity via natural infection and none from a vaccine we are well and truly fucked, but we might sure want to put every cent into testing and tracing, considering the cost of an outbreak in lives..
by jollyroger on Mon, 04/27/2020 - 9:02am
Being framed like the space race:
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/27/2020 - 7:12am
Mass inoculating may be a bridge too far. Bill Gates in a discussion with Zeke Emanuel suggested a vaccine that
was 95% effective would be a game changer. We easily fly to the moon even tho 90% of us have zero becoming astronaughts.
I ' d say that 60% effective would be enough to restart the economies. Maybe forever.
Given my medical knowledge is zilch I grant that there may be some reason why any partial protection is a contradiction in terms. But In most of live´s endeavors 10% ¨good enough" is actually good enough.
by Flavius on Mon, 04/27/2020 - 9:15am
The 60% number is a guess
It also assumes that infected survivors are immune. It would also mean that the virus does not mutate.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 04/27/2020 - 9:35am