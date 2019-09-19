    barefooted's picture

    I'm afraid to ask ...

    By barefooted on Mon, 04/27/2020 - 4:07pm |

    ... for news about Dick.  But I must.

    Stay safe and well, everyone.

    I have been wondering about that myself.

    I am glad to see your feet step across the boards.


    by moat on Mon, 04/27/2020 - 4:38pm

    Good friends make splinters less painful.  ;-)


    by barefooted on Mon, 04/27/2020 - 4:46pm

    Has Dick written anything here at all within the last few months, at least?  We've emailed him to no avail (in February), so are fearing the worst.  I hate not knowing.


    by barefooted on Mon, 04/27/2020 - 5:03pm

