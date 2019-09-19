Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
... for news about Dick. But I must.
Stay safe and well, everyone.
I can't coherently say just how disappointed I am in Deborah Birx. She's so much better than this.
New York cancels Democratic presidential primary amid coronavirus fears https://t.co/AlnzRTVO2U via @nypmetro— J. W. (@wolfjon4) April 27, 2020
ORLANDO, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis used ground zero, nursing homes and God’s waiting room all in one sentence at his press briefing on coronavirus Sunday, raising the eyebrows and the ire of a few.
“Florida is ground zero for the nursing home, we’re God’s waiting room,” DeSantis said Sunday. “We have a huge number of facilities, a huge number of residents.” The termis a decades-old joke about the amount of retirees that move to Florida; it isn’t complimentary.
NEW from me on what the pandemic response could mean for the future of the GOP. As one prominent Republican likes to say, “Enjoy!” https://t.co/LftT2BQMrN— Ryan Lizza (@RyanLizza) April 27, 2020
Corporate oligarchs -- including pals of Trump -- pilfered fund meant for small businesses https://t.co/akWOH2T8OG— Borzou Daragahi (@borzou) April 27, 2020
Massive shift to #COVID19 for the world’s largest private philanthropy ($40B endowment/$5B annual spend). Gates Foundation will commit 'total attention' to coronavirus pandemic | TheHill https://t.co/j2VaxWwB4n— Sue Desmond-Hellmann (@SueDHellmann) April 26, 2020
A team of scientists worked around the clock to evaluate 14 antibody tests. A few worked as advertised. Most did not.
By Apoorva Mandavilli @ NYTimes.com, April 24
The researchers worked around the clock, in shifts of three to five hours, hoping to stave off weariness and keep their minds sharp for the delicate task.
They set up lines of laboratory volunteers: medical residents, postdoctoral students, even experienced veterans of science, each handling a specific task. They checked and rechecked their data, as if the world were depending on it. Because in some ways, it is.
Deborah Gatewood had two years to go before she could retire from a Detroit hospital.
But Gatewood, a phlebotomist for three decades, will never celebrate that milestone.
She died April 17 from symptoms related to the coronavirus.
Her daughter said that prior to her mother's death, she was denied a coronavirus test four times by her employer, Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills.
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/detroit-health-care-worker-dies-after-being-denied-coronavirus-test-n1192076
A dangerous truth, firing tweet in 5....4...3...
Everything that Trump Touches Dies
While the nation's capital dithered, here's how Seattle acted, partly by ignoring or working in defiance of the misleading and erroneous US messaging—and therefore stopping many others from getting #COVID19 and dying. https://t.co/m2tFDLWOvx @cduhigg @NewYorker #coronavirus
“BMI is the Achilles’ heel for American patients. In China it was smoking and pollution, and Italy had a larger older population, and many grandparents lived with extended families. Here, it’s BMI that’s the issue.” https://t.co/Fb3HTAymrC— Borzou Daragahi (@borzou) April 26, 2020
New study finds that, as with humans, male chimpanzees are more variable in brain structure than females. An interesting example of a widespread sex difference: greater male variability. https://t.co/PHRQwxUKGq pic.twitter.com/0oEf1okoDS— Steve Stewart-Williams (@SteveStuWill) April 25, 2020
I have been wondering about that myself.
I am glad to see your feet step across the boards.
by moat on Mon, 04/27/2020 - 4:38pm
Good friends make splinters less painful. ;-)
by barefooted on Mon, 04/27/2020 - 4:46pm
Has Dick written anything here at all within the last few months, at least? We've emailed him to no avail (in February), so are fearing the worst. I hate not knowing.
by barefooted on Mon, 04/27/2020 - 5:03pm