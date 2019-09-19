Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Chris Hayes and Adam Schiff Friday night brought home the irrefutable truth that all appraisals of the present situation include the casual acceptance that 50,000 are dead in two months.
As if the losses of the entire Viet Nam war happened between Mardi Gras and Easter.
So here are 50,000 dead..
Arguendo, loved by 10 people (let's be conservative.)
Those 10 had 50 people who were sufficiently privy to (and caring of the impact of) the details of their loved one's life to attend to a death in the family.
Not a stringent threshold.
We have now, at two degrees of separation, reached 50,000 X 10 X 50= 25 Million people.
As he is innocent of any inner life whatsoever, Trump stands before them and congratulates himself on being in charge while "only 50,000 people died".
This, for the benefit of his education, will be Trump's introduction to the concept of exponential growth, as it's meaning seems to have eluded him so far.
And we had only arrived at the second degree of connection...
The man is a stench in the nostrils of the Lord, and an abomination.
A plague that reaches a Superior Court Judge at work!!
Judge Dear’s coronavirus-related passing comes amid accusations that the state failed to halt court operations early enough to prevent the spread of the novel virus.
In-person proceedings were still in full effect until weeks after the virus hit New York, and now several judges have been infected, and multiple have died — including Dear and fellow Brooklyn jurist Johnny Lee Baynes.
https://www.brooklynpaper.com/brooklyn-judge-noach-dear-former-city-coun...
by jollyroger on Sun, 04/26/2020 - 11:08am
Maybe the Supremes should take a field trip to witness 1st hand the trouble they've wrought, or at least the ones who think it's fun to vote under risk of life.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 04/26/2020 - 11:12am
To accept without blinking this gargantuan quantum of incompetence and corruption caused carnage is mind boggling.
by jollyroger on Sun, 04/26/2020 - 2:12pm
Oh my, yet another fan is distressed:
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/27/2020 - 2:06pm
There is nothing to be gained any longer by highlighting the man's many disabilities.
He knows less about the world than my kid knew when my kid was seven years old. His privileged upbringing turned the world into a board game before he had sex. Sex is somehow mixed up in whatever happened with his development that must be central to his relationships with other people.
But I don't care. Somebody so ordinary cannot be the source of so much calamity. Why would powerful people use Trump for their own ends?
Nothing else matters.
by moat on Mon, 04/27/2020 - 4:08pm
Powerful people use Trump to increase their power and wealth because a lot of powerless, poor, and ignorant people vote and Trump seems to know how to get them to vote for him.
by ocean-kat on Mon, 04/27/2020 - 6:03pm