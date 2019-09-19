Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
By Jonathan Martin & Maggie Haberman for NYTimes.com via reprint @ MSN.com, 4 hrs. ago SO NO PAYWALL applies
WASHINGTON — President Trump’s erratic handling of the coronavirus outbreak, the worsening economy and a cascade of ominous public and private polling have Republicans increasingly nervous that they are at risk of losing the presidency and the Senate if Mr. Trump does not put the nation on a radically improved course.
The scale of the G.O.P.’s challenge has crystallized in the last week. With 26 million Americans now having filed for unemployment benefits, Mr. Trump’s standing in states that he carried in 2016 looks increasingly wobbly: New surveys show him trailing significantly in battleground states like Michigan and Pennsylvania, and he is even narrowly behind in must-win Florida.
Democrats raised substantially more money than Republicans did in the first quarter in the most pivotal congressional races, according to recent campaign finance reports. And while Mr. Trump is well ahead in money compared with the presumptive Democratic nominee, Joseph R. Biden Jr., Democratic donors are only beginning to focus on the general election, and several super PACs plan to spend heavily on behalf of him and the party [....]
Comments
they've got to do something about this pronto or they are toast:
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/25/2020 - 8:28pm
I'd be willing to bet they would all secretly support this, virtually unanimously, as he's even losing some of his base with the nightly Trump show:
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/25/2020 - 8:32pm
We know he's a liar, we know there's no rescue - what now? Lather, rinse, repeat? Keep exposing the same already known corruption? How to reclaim the government, a message of truth, practical controls.
Just wait til November, hope for January? Imagine Osama bin Laden attacking every day. "But Osama was elected" "no he wasn't" "just let the ballot box due it's thing" "they removed the ballot boxes" "some say he's doing a good job" "he pays them to say he's doing a good job" "but New York has never been so clean, devoid of noise and smog" "he killed the people - the patient is dead but looks beautiful?"
We had a "both sides do it" of 50 people vs all of science. And it's a "standstill" - no protests by the same except on Twitter - people thinking genteel behavior will prevail. Do the nutcakes even see these Tweets? I bet Zuckerberg is paid or volunteers to make sure he doesn't. Think how easy your email can get marked "spam" - my Mom can send junk conspiracy to me, but I can't even respond w/I to getting marked as spam. That's our "level" democracy, our 2-way street. You follow the rules, Jared and McConnell and Trump follow da Krazy. Somehow it will work out in 9 months? That's a helluva lot of trust and self-delusion. Our opposition party is largely reduced to writing clever rebukes, while the Supreme Court even told Wisconsin voters they had to face deadly risks to vote even with safe alternatives. It's now critical. The Calvary is not coming. We will die a largely silent death.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 04/26/2020 - 1:09am
I think there's a Trump White House rule: the buck never ever stops at the Oval Office -
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/25/2020 - 9:59pm
Sounds like Jvanka or somebody similar managed to manipulate him:
Now if he quits the Trump Primetime show, how do they keep him busy?
by artappraiser on Sat, 04/25/2020 - 11:05pm
Current headline story @ WaPo: Tensions emerge in GOP over coronavirus spending and how to rescue the economy
Republican leaders now find themselves struggling with how to balance the need to prop up the struggling economy ahead of the fall’s elections with concerns that too much spending could hurt them with their base of voters.
by artappraiser on Sun, 04/26/2020 - 8:11am
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/27/2020 - 10:19pm