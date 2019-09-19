Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
On Friday March 16, Trump did a little redirecting of clogging streams of international flyers arriving from Europe.
Combining unnecessarily panic producing miscommunication with utter lack of though, the administration, amongst its other crimes of incompetence, packed huge cohorts of covid19 spreaders intimately and persistently in contact with potential host.
Thanks Trump.
You don't suppose that the only 13 cities mandated to process these arrivals, (with the predictable pile ups) went on to become Covid19 hotspots, European' variant, do you?
Lessee...
Are there restrictions on which US airport I can enter through?
Yes. American citizens must enter this country through one of the 13 major international airports that already serve as hubs for international flights and were used to screen passengers entering the country from China beginning in early February. They are:
I''m not gonna say that it was about a week or two later that new cases take off, and who knows what it shows when you work backwards from hospitalizations.
That is a suggestive list of cities,and it's small enough that a comparison to nearby non processing cities might useful.
Comments
My point...
“The number of orders we see coming in for sympathy is stunning,” said Alan Friedman, who runs a silk screen card company, Great Arrow Graphics, in Buffalo, N.Y., and is a board member of the Greeting Card Association, the industry trade group. “It seems like just about everyone knows someone who has died
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/04/27/business/coronavirus-sympathy-cards.h...
by jollyroger on Mon, 04/27/2020 - 2:12pm
Rog, this doctor practiced at Allen/Columbia E.R. which is @ 220th & Broadway, right south of the bridge. Normally it's a very quiet and peaceful small branch of NYPresbyterian/Columbia.
by artappraiser on Mon, 04/27/2020 - 10:32pm