Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
The Trump 'plan', summary from the pdf:
"Federal Government
• Publish guidelines for Opening Up America Again ...
State, Local, and Tribal Governments
• Develop testing plans ..."
Paul Romer, a Nobel Prize-winning economist from New York University who has recommended that 50 percent of the population be tested each week, said testing 2 percent:
“is not enough to test everyone in health care even once, let alone to keep retesting them every day, which is what it would take to keep those who do get infected from going on shift and infecting their colleagues.”
Senator Patty Murray of Washington, the top Democrat on the Senate Health Committee, said on Monday that Mr. Trump’s plan was meaningless.
“This document does nothing new and will accomplish nothing new,” Ms. Murray said in a statement. “It doesn’t set specific, numeric goals, offer a time frame, identify ways to fix our broken supply chain, or offer any details whatsoever on expanding lab capacity or activating needed manufacturing capacity. Perhaps most pathetically, it attempts to shirk obvious federal responsibilities by assigning them solely to states instead.”
Comments
No Federal effort to research and produce testing but Meatpacking Plants will be ordered to stay open using DPA.
Maybe a testing effort could be put together and they can tell Trump it is a Hamburger Plant. We have to use only objects he can understand from now on.
by moat on Tue, 04/28/2020 - 4:15pm
Well, as John Tyson said:
“We have a responsibility to feed our country. It is as essential as healthcare. This is a challenge that should not be ignored. Our plants must remain operational so that we can supply food to our families in America.” My bold.
Apparently the country will starve without meat. Full disclosure, I'm a carnivore. But chances are good I'll survive.
by barefooted on Tue, 04/28/2020 - 4:29pm
Meanwhile, other food groups are rotting in the fields.
by moat on Tue, 04/28/2020 - 4:35pm
And dairy farmers are having to dump their milk. It's not as though the cows can stop producing.
by barefooted on Tue, 04/28/2020 - 4:43pm
... testing reagent plant - tell Trump it's setting up production of a new ingestible formulation of Lysol?
He would "get it", he's outstanding with ordering mixed drinks.
by NCD on Tue, 04/28/2020 - 5:57pm