Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Publix is buying excess milk and produce from farmers — and donating it to food banks https://t.co/WFKffiJd2d pic.twitter.com/1Q8D6WS8fH— CBS News (@CBSNews) April 23, 2020
By Tal Axelrod @ TheHill.com, April 28
President Trump’s approval rating for his handling of the coronavirus dropped 10 points from last month after an initial bump, according to a new Emerson College poll.
By Ben Lefebvre & Zach Colman @ Politico.com, April 28
"The Trump administration is basically standing on the sidelines coming up with ideas that won’t help us," one person in the industry said.
The latest idea floated last week by President Donald Trump's administration calls for the Treasury Department to create a fund to lend money to struggling oil producers
Republicans are trying to convince the president that inspectors general aren't his enemies.
By Andrew Desiderio @ Politico.com, April 28
President Donald Trump’s recent hostility toward independent federal watchdogs has jolted the very Senate Republicans who are among his most outspoken defenders.
Burgers over coronavirus testing > priorities! Col. Sanders in every pot = the essence of populism.
#BREAKING: Trump signs executive order mandating meat processing plants stay open https://t.co/QpZ5j8fsxr pic.twitter.com/Laxlhz79T7— The Hill (@thehill) April 29, 2020
JUST IN: Justin Amash launches exploratory committee for presidential run https://t.co/ssFkArwMnv pic.twitter.com/5dd16nYhw9— The Hill (@thehill) April 29, 2020
Sounds like re-opening isn't optional.— Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) April 29, 2020
Even employees worried about contracting #coronavirus must now “get back to work.” https://t.co/QnL0vIgxPZ
@ NYTimes.com Live Updates, April 18
Simon Property Group, the biggest operator of shopping malls in the United States, plans to reopen 49 properties between Friday and Monday, according to documents that were shared with retailers on this week and obtained by The New York Times. The states with the most Simon properties were Texas, Indiana and Georgia, though it also listed shopping centers in Missouri, Oklahoma and Arkansas. [....]
Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday responded to criticisms that he defied Mayo Clinic policy by not wearing a mask during his visit to the campus, saying he complied with federal guidelines and felt it his duty to speak to workers at the facility unencumbered by a facial covering.
"As vice president of the United States I'm tested for the coronavirus on a regular basis, and everyone who is around me is tested for the coronavirus," he told reporters, saying he is following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
The CDC recommends wearing cloth face masks in public to help prevent transmitting the virus to others.
By Cristina Alesci @ CNN.com/Live Updates, 1 hr. 10 min. ago
Bank of America sent 184,000 Payroll Protection Applications to the Small Business Administration on behalf of clients, but only 1,000 of those loans have been approved so far, according to a letter the bank shared with CNN.
Although the SBA didn’t immediately return CNN’s request for comment, a senior administration official defended the agency by citing the number of applications approved across all lenders.
The SBA has approved over 500,000 loans valued at over $55 billion as of Tuesday afternoon, the official told CNN [....]
President Trump's biggest fans have reportedly been booted from their regular Fox News spot.
Lynette "Diamond" Areaway and Rochelle "Silk" Richardson had spent the past few years working their way from Trump-loving vloggers to Fox News guests to an eventual regular role with the network. But after spreading unfounded theories about where COVID-19 came from, Diamond & Silk have been cut from Fox Nation, a source with knowledge of the situation tells The Daily Beas
A GENTLEMAN’S PRIMER ON SHORTING INSOLVENT SHITCOS— Dirty Texas Hedge (@HedgeDirty) April 27, 2020
So you’ve found a ShitCo. It’s such an ugly zombie it couldn’t be an extra in season 19 of The Walking Dead
But it’s still got a $185m cap
And you want to be the one to mung the last rancid, putrefying drops out of that corpse
Heartbroken. We all are heartbroken. To Dr. Breen's family and friends and our colleagues at Allen, we are with you.— Columbia Surgery (@ColumbiaSurgery) April 27, 2020
"She was always the physician who was looking out for other people’s health and well-being." Dr. Breen is a hero. https://t.co/DZxaf2n8w5
Many House Democrats are furious about leadership’s decision to return next week
They say leaders conflating members’ eagerness to allow proxy voting with desire to return to Capitol full time when many think it isn’t safe.
Updated story w @burgessev https://t.co/pRhoTfa7ti
I read everything @dwallacewells writes about the pandemic. https://t.co/4xQDvSWJyC— Jay Rosen (@jayrosen_nyu) April 27, 2020
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
Publix was always very generous to food bank warehouses even before there was Feeding America Program. There donations always had shelf life left to make sure the products were still useable by the time the product reached the client. I never had to throw out any meat or produce that I received that was from them. That wasn't always the case with other donations. I believe this was because they are an employee owned corporation.
Trkingmomoe
by Janet Nelson (not verified) on Thu, 04/23/2020 - 10:23pm
thanks momoe. I've only been to one in Ft. Lauderdale like maybe 5 times,liked it, but had no idea. It shows in the business itself, it really does.
Edit to add: nice to see you comment, good to know you're still kickin'--that's the new greeting isn't it, is like: hey, you're stilll alive too!
by artappraiser on Fri, 04/24/2020 - 1:44am
I lurk here on a regular bases. I just like to see what everyone is focused on. I am real healthy and busy. I still have my food blog. I took the last few months off from my food blog but will be back at it next month. Even when I don't post for a while I get a large amount of traffic looking at the recipes. It is probably because I have done it for 10 years.
by Janet Nelson (not verified) on Tue, 04/28/2020 - 5:47am
Any bleach recipes? Beats taking it straight.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 04/28/2020 - 7:15am
Just sub it in for vanilla. It's an acquired taste, but subtle.
by barefooted on Tue, 04/28/2020 - 1:27pm
This is Dagblog - we don't do subtle.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 04/28/2020 - 3:09pm
Or vanilla.
by barefooted on Tue, 04/28/2020 - 3:28pm
Here's your Vanilla - hope you like it cold
https://youtu.be/dLMLiFsJT20
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 04/28/2020 - 3:39pm
You had to dig pretty deep to scrape that bean.
by barefooted on Tue, 04/28/2020 - 3:55pm
That hurt me in one of my hurting places.
I am shelving my stage name, Cream Soda, until all of this is forgotten.
by moat on Tue, 04/28/2020 - 4:39pm
I'll never forget Cream Soda.
by barefooted on Tue, 04/28/2020 - 4:47pm
It's too late. I read an article today that the deep state people in the FDA are asking companies to add a bad taste to cleaning products so people won't use it to cure the virus. They want to prolong the epidemic so Trump loses. It's like them adding a smell to natural gas and propane to stop people from the enjoyment of huffing them.
by ocean-kat on Tue, 04/28/2020 - 7:09pm
Wait, what?
by barefooted on Tue, 04/28/2020 - 7:14pm
Just to clarify my mockery of Trump conspiracy idiots the FDA is asking that companies add a bad taste to cleaning products because people are taking Trump seriously and drinking them. The rest is mockery.
eta: Natural gas is odorless. A smell is added so we can detect it if it leaks. But don't be surprised if some nut reads this and it starts to spread virally. QAnon is real!!!
by ocean-kat on Tue, 04/28/2020 - 7:50pm
Not gonna help much because there's always the type of people around who love the smell of napalm in the morning.
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/28/2020 - 7:37pm
Interesting. I go to a food bank every other week and usually get a gallon of milk. Today they gave me 2 gallons. Also in my area of Arizona most stores and the food bank is totally controlled. They have a long roped off corridor along teh sidewalk you must use to get into the store with squares every 6 feet to stand. Signs everywhere warning us to maintain a 6 foot distance for other people. When you get into the stores there's an employee disinfecting each cart before they give it to you. People seem to get the message and avoid getting to close once inside.
by ocean-kat on Thu, 04/23/2020 - 11:52pm
Ok, lessee what happens next. Ship a bunch of just-released prisoners to work in the plants, or what?
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/28/2020 - 8:38pm
He did say it was about the DPA. So, he could order soldiers to do the work others refused to do.
But they could refuse to do it too.
by moat on Tue, 04/28/2020 - 9:04pm