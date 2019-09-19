President Trump's biggest fans have reportedly been booted from their regular Fox News spot.

Lynette "Diamond" Areaway and Rochelle "Silk" Richardson had spent the past few years working their way from Trump-loving vloggers to Fox News guests to an eventual regular role with the network. But after spreading unfounded theories about where COVID-19 came from, Diamond & Silk have been cut from Fox Nation, a source with knowledge of the situation tells The Daily Beas