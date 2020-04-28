Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
By Tal Axelrod @ TheHill.com, April 28
President Trump’s approval rating for his handling of the coronavirus dropped 10 points from last month after an initial bump, according to a new Emerson College poll.
Thirty-nine percent of those surveyed approved of Trump’s efforts to tackle the outbreak, a drop from 49 percent last month. The poll, released Tuesday, found that 51 percent said they disapproved of the president's handling of the virus, a jump from 41 percent in March [....]
Comments
Historical Gallup Poll approval highs and lows for each president since 1937
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/28/2020 - 9:56pm