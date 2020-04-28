Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Heartbroken. We all are heartbroken. To Dr. Breen's family and friends and our colleagues at Allen, we are with you.— Columbia Surgery (@ColumbiaSurgery) April 27, 2020
"She was always the physician who was looking out for other people’s health and well-being." Dr. Breen is a hero. https://t.co/DZxaf2n8w5
Thousands of Floridians could die if Gov. DeSantis relaxes the state's lockdown rules early. That's according to models put together by Harvard and MIT researchers for The Daily Beast. https://t.co/u20wIfpmmG pic.twitter.com/KBciBcg5wg— Noah Shachtman (@NoahShachtman) April 28, 2020
After months of successfully controlling its coronavirus outbreak, Singapore has seen thousands of new cases — including more than 1,400 new cases in a single day.— The New York Times (@nytimes) April 29, 2020
Here’s how the coronavirus came surging back in Singapore. https://t.co/8ExU8SPILd
By Tal Axelrod @ TheHill.com, April 28
President Trump’s approval rating for his handling of the coronavirus dropped 10 points from last month after an initial bump, according to a new Emerson College poll.
By Ben Lefebvre & Zach Colman @ Politico.com, April 28
"The Trump administration is basically standing on the sidelines coming up with ideas that won’t help us," one person in the industry said.
The latest idea floated last week by President Donald Trump's administration calls for the Treasury Department to create a fund to lend money to struggling oil producers
Republicans are trying to convince the president that inspectors general aren't his enemies.
By Andrew Desiderio @ Politico.com, April 28
President Donald Trump’s recent hostility toward independent federal watchdogs has jolted the very Senate Republicans who are among his most outspoken defenders.
Burgers over coronavirus testing > priorities! Col. Sanders in every pot = the essence of populism.
#BREAKING: Trump signs executive order mandating meat processing plants stay open https://t.co/QpZ5j8fsxr pic.twitter.com/Laxlhz79T7— The Hill (@thehill) April 29, 2020
JUST IN: Justin Amash launches exploratory committee for presidential run https://t.co/ssFkArwMnv pic.twitter.com/5dd16nYhw9— The Hill (@thehill) April 29, 2020
Sounds like re-opening isn't optional.— Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) April 29, 2020
Even employees worried about contracting #coronavirus must now “get back to work.” https://t.co/QnL0vIgxPZ
@ NYTimes.com Live Updates, April 18
Simon Property Group, the biggest operator of shopping malls in the United States, plans to reopen 49 properties between Friday and Monday, according to documents that were shared with retailers on this week and obtained by The New York Times. The states with the most Simon properties were Texas, Indiana and Georgia, though it also listed shopping centers in Missouri, Oklahoma and Arkansas. [....]
Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday responded to criticisms that he defied Mayo Clinic policy by not wearing a mask during his visit to the campus, saying he complied with federal guidelines and felt it his duty to speak to workers at the facility unencumbered by a facial covering.
"As vice president of the United States I'm tested for the coronavirus on a regular basis, and everyone who is around me is tested for the coronavirus," he told reporters, saying he is following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
The CDC recommends wearing cloth face masks in public to help prevent transmitting the virus to others.
By Cristina Alesci @ CNN.com/Live Updates, 1 hr. 10 min. ago
Bank of America sent 184,000 Payroll Protection Applications to the Small Business Administration on behalf of clients, but only 1,000 of those loans have been approved so far, according to a letter the bank shared with CNN.
Although the SBA didn’t immediately return CNN’s request for comment, a senior administration official defended the agency by citing the number of applications approved across all lenders.
The SBA has approved over 500,000 loans valued at over $55 billion as of Tuesday afternoon, the official told CNN [....]
President Trump's biggest fans have reportedly been booted from their regular Fox News spot.
Lynette "Diamond" Areaway and Rochelle "Silk" Richardson had spent the past few years working their way from Trump-loving vloggers to Fox News guests to an eventual regular role with the network. But after spreading unfounded theories about where COVID-19 came from, Diamond & Silk have been cut from Fox Nation, a source with knowledge of the situation tells The Daily Beas
A GENTLEMAN’S PRIMER ON SHORTING INSOLVENT SHITCOS— Dirty Texas Hedge (@HedgeDirty) April 27, 2020
So you’ve found a ShitCo. It’s such an ugly zombie it couldn’t be an extra in season 19 of The Walking Dead
But it’s still got a $185m cap
And you want to be the one to mung the last rancid, putrefying drops out of that corpse
