    The real original meaning of "support the troops"

    By artappraiser on Tue, 04/28/2020 - 10:32pm |

    Moving editorial illustration - @steveschale @rumpfshaker @PeterSchorschFL @KimGOP60 @imtan2 @Jennanjack @hipEchik @jennberthume @TheRickWilson @AdriannaSekula @Rob_Bradley @CarrieProudfit @JLG0103 pic.twitter.com/vOi6sTOMVx

    — Jay Galbraith (@jaygalbraith) April 28, 2020

    Respect for the grunts.

    Is there gonna be a real genuine May Day, saluting doesn't cut it?

    Amazon, Walmart, FedEx workers plan walkout on Friday: report

    @ TheHill.com, April 28


    by artappraiser on Tue, 04/28/2020 - 11:43pm

