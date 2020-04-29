Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Chris Cillizza wants the story investigated
https://progresspond.com/2020/04/29/chris-cillizza-tries-to-replay-2016-but-his-credibility-is-shot-to-hell/
Salon found conflicts in the story
https://www.salon.com/2020/03/31/a-woman-accuses-joe-biden-of-sexual-assault-and-all-hell-breaks-loose-online-heres-what-we-know/
WaPo noted shifting allegations and no evidence that she filed a complaint
https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2020/04/15/seriousness-flaws-tara-reades-allegations/
NYT had problems corroborating the story
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/04/12/us/politics/joe-biden-tara-reade-sexual-assault-complaint.html
We have an allegation.
We have no proof.
Comments
Your first link to progresspond is just obscene ranting not worth reading, IMO. The second link to a Salon article is dated March 31. "Rising" at "The Hill" responded on April 1. They cover the issue every day in a critical way. Here for example is another piece from April 13 which is critical of the MSM coverage which is the only aspect of the case I have seen them making a strong stand on one way or another and they do a good job. Again, IMO. Wapo finally mentions the allegations after the primary is over. Kind of funny in an ironic way that so many prominent voices have demonstrated by what they try to shove down our throats that they long ago lost their own gag reflex.
I am afraid that the Democratic machine pushed the wrong person to the top but maybe he isn't *wrong enough* to lose against Trump after all. I will hope so as I [expect to] vote for the lesser molester.
Edited to change the word "against" to "for" in the final sentence. Strange that when I hit edit on the published piece it shows the word "for' but the published piece came out with the word "against"
by A Guy Called LULU on Wed, 04/29/2020 - 5:26pm
Could it be that *people* voted for whoever the hell they wanted to,
and it was less the "machine" that determined who got "pushed to the top",
and more just the luck of whatever it is that people liked in whichever candidates?
I mean, Liz Warren was out there thumping away with some pretty nice approval
from SNL, but well, she just didn't get the votes. Nor did Bloomberg, despite all his moneybombs.
And unless I got it wrong, no one was keeping voters from voting for Bernie, but he just
didn't gain in popularity over the last 4 years and a lot of people were turned off.
But I guess because you don't like Joe, it has to be some kind of crooked party deal, right?
I mean, he's far from my fav, but do I need a conspiracy behind every tree?
I wish Sherrod Brown hadn't dropped out, but I doubt he got a poison letter to make him do so.
I wish Cory Booker had been more persuasive, but I don't think that was the DNC's doing.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 04/29/2020 - 5:33pm
Many on the far left simply don't want to admit that their policies and candidates aren't supported by a majority of democrats. As a person who considers himself far left it disappoints me to acknowledge that. I dislike Biden more than most of the other candidates on the debate stage. Only Gabbard and Williamson were worse. But I don't think the establishment wanted Biden. They verymuch didn't want Sanders but I think they would have preferred a younger moderate candidate. Biden didn't have the monetary support of the establishment. He was always behind a few other candidates in money raised. It's not like Jeb Bush who had the full support of the republican establishment and by far the largest war chest. Biden had the support of older democrats and many who liked Obama especially overwhelming black support. That was enough for those who hated Trump and were afraid to take a chance to go with him too. The voters picked Biden.
by ocean-kat on Wed, 04/29/2020 - 6:17pm
They verymuch didn't want Sanders but I think they would have preferred a younger moderate candidate. Biden didn't have the monetary support of the establishment.
I agree, what I called the Democratic machine you call the Establishment. You made your case well. Biden could not raise money from either the establishment big money donors or from the grass roots which gave big bucks to Sanders. The establishment waited as long as it could hoping that another younger candidate would catch some fire but when they couldn't wait any longer they fell in line for what was at best a great many people's second choice, at best.
by A Guy Called LULU on Wed, 04/29/2020 - 8:47pm
South Carolina was the turning point. Sanders was toast after that.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 04/29/2020 - 9:16pm
"I mean, he's far from my fav, but do I need a conspiracy behind every tree?
"Could it be that *people* voted for whoever the hell they wanted to,
and it was less the "machine" that determined who got "pushed to the top, ..."
Presumably you wanted someone else too and did not vote for Biden either since you say he is far from your favorite candidate. I indicated here, as I have done ar other times, that Biden is not my favorite candidate either. Exactly as you do here. I also said that I plan to vote for him. I did not claim any conspiracy, what was done was mostly right out in the open. Obama was apparently one of those who hoped for a different candidate too. After failing to endorse his Vice-President for so long and only working behind closed doors to leak that he would oppose Sanders if he seemed likely to win the nomination, he only endorsed Biden at the last moment after Sanders had picked up an unprecedented first three primary wins. [Yes, I hold that Sanders won Ohio] As for being pushed to the top, would you seriously argue that Biden would have won SuperTuesday if Obama and all the significant candidates had come out at the last moment with hearty Sanders endorsements?
rmrd posted a couple links and I responded with a couple that present a different point of view and support that view with publicly known evidence and facts. If you were interested in responding on point to the subject at hand, as you have so vociferously at times admonished others to do, you should have waited more than seven minutes to respond. Then you could pretend to at least having heard the arguments being made.
by A Guy Called LULU on Wed, 04/29/2020 - 8:32pm
Krystal Ball is biased
https://www.foxnews.com/media/democratic-establishment-trump-bernie-sanders-election
She says that "the base really likes Bernie Sanders". The base rescued Biden's campaign.
We have allegations.
We don't have proof.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 04/29/2020 - 5:37pm
Rebecca Traister discusses the dilemma faced by some feminists
https://www.thecut.com/2020/04/the-biden-trap-woman-vice-president.html
Edit to add:
WaPo says Biden has to address the issue himself, not via surrogates
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/washington-post-editorial-board-biden-sexual-assault-allegation_n_5ea9f0c0c5b633a85444c64f
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 04/29/2020 - 9:31pm