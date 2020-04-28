This was inevitable. As I mentioned in my last video, the government brought in refrigerated trucks for hospitals and morgues but NOT for funeral homes. Where did they think all this high capacity funeral home body storage was magically going to come from? https://t.co/BX1i7dxGU1
and here is a twitter thread on smaller businesses inspired by the linked article:
Important thread. There's increasingly a real cliff effect, where PPP-eligible firms can receive forgivable loans but those with >500 employees can only get loans that must be repaid. https://t.co/U3eGNGi2jn
Comments
on topic comments, copied from another thread:
by artappraiser on Tue, 04/28/2020 - 11:23pm
Truman: I hereby seize Youngstown Sheet and Tube--We must have guns!
Trump: I hereby seize Tyson Foods! We must have nuggets!
by jollyroger on Wed, 04/29/2020 - 9:31pm