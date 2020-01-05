Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Liberal Democrats and a growing number of conservative Republicans can finally agree on something: Amazon is just too powerful https://t.co/SKuuwfHFZN— POLITICO (@politico) May 2, 2020
Just released: @MittRomney is prosing a new hazard pay program that would enabled businesses to provide essential workers an up-to $12 / hour bonus! https://t.co/MGZq8rrK0h pic.twitter.com/19uRTR66oO— Samuel Hammond (@hamandcheese) May 1, 2020
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-Ky.) decision to require senators, staff and building employees to descend on the Capitol on Monday — overriding the anti-coronavirus health and safety orders of the executives of the three jurisdictions of the national capital region, is an irresponsible act of partisan selfishness.
Covid-19 is running rampant through some workplaces, including factories and farms.
Elizabeth Warren is Democrats' top choice for VP, and it's not close. https://t.co/CzVWCvarCV— Ezra Klein (@ezraklein) May 1, 2020
If you work in a meatpacking plant, by order of President Trump, you are officially considered less essential than the steak you’re cutting up. You have to risk being infected with the deadly coronavirus so that those of us who can stay home — and still get paid — may continue to enjoy our hamburgers, hot dogs and chicken wings.
Joe Biden denies Tara Reade 's allegations
The differences in how men and women respond to viral infections is a complicated (and not always easily predictable) mixture of hormones, genetics and gendered behavior. https://t.co/siK36zP46r— Maggie Koerth (@maggiekb1) April 30, 2020
Big businesses and powerful Democrats are aligning around a proposal to bail out employer health plans in the wake of staggering losses to the insurance industryhttps://t.co/qZVsOF9Prl— POLITICO (@politico) April 28, 2020
Conducted by nurses with help from Virginia Medical Reserve Corps volunteers, the testing was offered to people who lack private health insurance and either have symptoms of the virus, have been exposed to it or have underlying health conditions such as high blood pressure or obesity that could make the virus more lethal.
In a low-income Richmond neighborhood where testing was launched last week, 17 percent of residents who showed up turned out to be positive, said Richmond Health Director Danny Avula. At another, two out of 22 had the virus.
(CNN)As he huddled with advisers on Friday evening, President Donald Trump was still fuming over his sliding poll numbers and the onslaught of criticism he was facing for suggesting a day earlier that ingesting disinfectant might prove effective against coronavirus.
COLUMBIA — A former top South Carolina business executive and supporter of U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham has decided to back the Republican incumbent’s Democratic challenger in his 2020 re-election race.
Richard Wilkerson, the former chairman and president of Michelin’s Greenville-based North America operations, said he chose to endorse Democrat Jaime Harrison because of his experience working with him while Harrison lobbied on the company’s behalf in Washington, D.C.
From 2009 to 2016, when Harrison was a lobbyist at the now-defunct Podesta Group, he advocated for some of Michelin’s legislative priorities, including dredging the Port of Charleston and creating new tire manufacturing standards to improve fuel efficiency and lower greenhouse gas emissions.
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
Rocket Man's The Man!
(JR Edition)
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 05/01/2020 - 8:32pm
certainly looks happy!
by artappraiser on Fri, 05/01/2020 - 8:53pm