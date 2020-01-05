Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
THREAD: Nationwide new covid19 cases and hospitalizations, excluding data from New York tristate area, continue to rise. Once declines in the New York area are added to recent trends, we still see a persistent, multi-week plateau at about 30,000 new cases a day and 2,000 deaths. pic.twitter.com/tIHKeV534c— Scott Gottlieb, MD (@ScottGottliebMD) May 2, 2020
Paul Cary, 66, a firefighter and paramedic volunteered last month to travel 1,800 miles from Colorado and join the fight against coronavirus in NYC — only to contract the virus and die at Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx. https://t.co/TZjfs8PH7T— Pervaiz Shallwani (@Pervaizistan) May 2, 2020
Cathy Young remember Lenin’s birthday, and not fondly. https://t.co/NrJ2cGuEAV— Ron Radosh (@RonRadosh) May 2, 2020
171 workers at a nuclear power plant in Waynesboro, Georgia have tested positive for coronavirushttps://t.co/rVgf05NB5c— Steve Lookner (@lookner) May 2, 2020
The county-by-county approach in California and Florida, perhaps the two states most defined by their iconic coastlines, has resulted in a patchwork of evolving rules that differ day to day, and even from beach to beach. https://t.co/3EmHk4RT1w— Patricia Mazzei (@PatriciaMazzei) April 30, 2020
An interview with @FukuyamaFrancis: COVID-19 is threatening global democracy and peace, lots on China and relations with U.S. https://t.co/IjkuUBhOHT— Jeremy Goldkorn (@goldkorn) May 1, 2020
Liberal Democrats and a growing number of conservative Republicans can finally agree on something: Amazon is just too powerful https://t.co/SKuuwfHFZN— POLITICO (@politico) May 2, 2020
Just released: @MittRomney is prosing a new hazard pay program that would enabled businesses to provide essential workers an up-to $12 / hour bonus! https://t.co/MGZq8rrK0h pic.twitter.com/19uRTR66oO— Samuel Hammond (@hamandcheese) May 1, 2020
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-Ky.) decision to require senators, staff and building employees to descend on the Capitol on Monday — overriding the anti-coronavirus health and safety orders of the executives of the three jurisdictions of the national capital region, is an irresponsible act of partisan selfishness.
Covid-19 is running rampant through some workplaces, including factories and farms.
Elizabeth Warren is Democrats' top choice for VP, and it's not close. https://t.co/CzVWCvarCV— Ezra Klein (@ezraklein) May 1, 2020
If you work in a meatpacking plant, by order of President Trump, you are officially considered less essential than the steak you’re cutting up. You have to risk being infected with the deadly coronavirus so that those of us who can stay home — and still get paid — may continue to enjoy our hamburgers, hot dogs and chicken wings.
Joe Biden denies Tara Reade 's allegations
undercount of children?
by artappraiser on Fri, 05/01/2020 - 10:45pm
also this suggests reopening by governors is not always what it's cracked up to be by some media:
The Governor of Texas Told Museums They Can Legally Reopen This Week. Texas Museums Said: No Thanks
Museums across the state are still planning how they will safely resume operations.
@ artnet.com, April 29, 2020
by artappraiser on Fri, 05/01/2020 - 10:56pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 05/01/2020 - 11:03pm