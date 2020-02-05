(Hearing another report, live from Moscow, on CNN right now while I am posting this: no longer under control like Putin assured, now spiraling out of control...)

@ The Moscow Times, 2 hrs. ago

Russia confirmed 9,623 new coronavirus infections Saturday, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 124,054 and marking a new one-day record increase.

Russia is now the seventh most-affected country in terms of infections, having surpassed China, Turkey and Iran this week.

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Thursday confirmed that he has the coronavirus, making him the highest-ranking official in Russia to contract the virus.

In total, 1,222 people have been killed by the virus in Russia [....]