you know how it goes,
For me it brings to mind Obie who spent the 20s as a submariner- although he was lucky enough to surface in the 40s commanding a cruiser. But mostly when I thought in that direction it was about stranded subs at the bottom with massive rescue craft above. With the highest intention of the officers below permanently assigned for the first sign of someone deciding to unscrew a hatch and fix th ings. Forever.
Like Donald.
For our sins we´ve been endowed with the world´s least equipped person for this particular performance. Hell of a guy no doubt acting a role , (as we currently in fact are forced to watch.)
I can imagine ( I guess) someone proposing an argument to ¨open the economy¨ under some other executive (maybe a Governor ) Hmn , no.
In the first place ,in this case, ¨opening" means ¨doing it.¨ .No one, repeat , no one, thinks that Covid19 will allow that opening to happen without it being followed by the ambulances 3 weeks later. If a Country is going to impose random summary execution its President should have the guts to preside.
Now add the mob scene of individual Governors . Happening to turn up my hearing aids I heard discussion of antidotes with the caveat ´provided the massive investment required doesn t have to be diverted to building them.¨
Comments
or in plain words
o While you're home , you ŕe ¨distanced from the Covid.
o Restoring the economy =s
distanced
o And in x weeks =s more Covid, more deaths.
o Maybe that can be somewhat limited in limited ¨restoration¨.
o Don´t expect any limit if the ¨restorer¨ is one of those gun carriers
who crowded the Michigan stage.
o ¨Restoration¨ is a suicide note Donnie is signing on your behalf.
by Flavius on Sat, 05/02/2020 - 11:27am
Captain Queeg was paralyzed by fear in the face of deadly peril and was replaced by an officer who was not. The ship survived because the organization was functioning even though it had a defective component.
This story is more like The Taking of Pelham One Two Three where the criminals "override the dead man switch" to keep the train moving at high speeds without a driver. Trump is the contraption used to accomplish this task.
One glaring defect to framing the matter as "reopening the economy" versus "controlling the virus" is that the second part of that has not happened. Death panels are for refined civilizations where the margins of risk could form a decision upon policy. We are merely passengers on a train that isn't stopping at the stations any longer.
by moat on Sat, 05/02/2020 - 11:37am