By the time Rana Zoe Mungin called 911 on March 19, she could hardly breathe. The 30-year-old social studies teacher had been at home in Brooklyn, sick with a fever, cough, and shortness of breath for nearly a week. Days earlier, she had gone to urgent care, worried she had signs of COVID-19, but the clinic was short on tests and treated her for an asthma attack instead.
“We need the money for sure, but I don’t want to put his life at risk." In homes across the U.S. this week, Americans whose governors said it was time to reopen are wrestling with what to do, weighing what can feel like an impossible choice. https://t.co/x78ByAaYKH— The New York Times (@nytimes) May 2, 2020
this tweet is just one part of the analysis in the article
Projected budget shortfalls (solid circles) versus 2016 vote margin. https://t.co/bvTjWjqzoC pic.twitter.com/tU0u52EY5V— Philip Bump (@pbump) May 2, 2020
By Knvul Sheikh @ NYTimes.com/Health, May 1
Scaling up the manufacturing of syringes and other medical products required to deliver a vaccine to millions of Americans will be just as important as the vaccine itself.
BREAKING: Roger Stone is appealing his three year prison sentence to the D.C. Circuit. The longtime Trump ally was convicted last year on seven counts of obstruction, lying to Congress and witness tampering. @CourthouseNews pic.twitter.com/cBylFtPA3L— Megan Mineiro (@MMineiro_CNS) April 30, 2020
(Hearing another report, live from Moscow, on CNN right now while I am posting this: no longer under control like Putin assured, now spiraling out of control...)
@ The Moscow Times, 2 hrs. ago
Russia confirmed 9,623 new coronavirus infections Saturday, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 124,054 and marking a new one-day record increase.
Russia is now the seventh most-affected country in terms of infections, having surpassed China, Turkey and Iran this week.
By Brooke Seipel @ TheHill.com, May 2
The CEO of an Ohio-based real estate investment firm made $1.6 million in just eight days as the volatile stock market fluctuated drastically in response to the coronavirus pandemic. But rather than keep the money himself, he is giving it out as bonuses to his employees.
Paul Cary, 66, a firefighter and paramedic volunteered last month to travel 1,800 miles from Colorado and join the fight against coronavirus in NYC — only to contract the virus and die at Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx. https://t.co/TZjfs8PH7T— Pervaiz Shallwani (@Pervaizistan) May 2, 2020
Cathy Young remember Lenin’s birthday, and not fondly. https://t.co/NrJ2cGuEAV— Ron Radosh (@RonRadosh) May 2, 2020
171 workers at a nuclear power plant in Waynesboro, Georgia have tested positive for coronavirushttps://t.co/rVgf05NB5c— Steve Lookner (@lookner) May 2, 2020
The county-by-county approach in California and Florida, perhaps the two states most defined by their iconic coastlines, has resulted in a patchwork of evolving rules that differ day to day, and even from beach to beach. https://t.co/3EmHk4RT1w— Patricia Mazzei (@PatriciaMazzei) April 30, 2020
An interview with @FukuyamaFrancis: COVID-19 is threatening global democracy and peace, lots on China and relations with U.S. https://t.co/IjkuUBhOHT— Jeremy Goldkorn (@goldkorn) May 1, 2020
THREAD: Nationwide new covid19 cases and hospitalizations, excluding data from New York tristate area, continue to rise. Once declines in the New York area are added to recent trends, we still see a persistent, multi-week plateau at about 30,000 new cases a day and 2,000 deaths. pic.twitter.com/tIHKeV534c— Scott Gottlieb, MD (@ScottGottliebMD) May 2, 2020
Liberal Democrats and a growing number of conservative Republicans can finally agree on something: Amazon is just too powerful https://t.co/SKuuwfHFZN— POLITICO (@politico) May 2, 2020
Just released: @MittRomney is prosing a new hazard pay program that would enabled businesses to provide essential workers an up-to $12 / hour bonus! https://t.co/MGZq8rrK0h pic.twitter.com/19uRTR66oO— Samuel Hammond (@hamandcheese) May 1, 2020
