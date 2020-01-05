Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-Ky.) decision to require senators, staff and building employees to descend on the Capitol on Monday — overriding the anti-coronavirus health and safety orders of the executives of the three jurisdictions of the national capital region, is an irresponsible act of partisan selfishness.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md.), based upon guidance received from attending Capitol physician Brian Monahan, announced that House lawmakers will not return to Washington next week. “We had no choice,” Pelosi told reporters Tuesday. “If the Capitol physician recommends that we not come back, then we have to take that guidance.”
But McConnell’s office wouldn’t say whether he even bothered to consult with Monahan. What matters most to the majority leader is getting Senate Republicans back in town so he can ram through more of President Trump’s judicial nominees, including 37-year-old Justin Walker.
this begs the question of what happens if one of them tests positive?
by artappraiser on Fri, 05/01/2020 - 11:16pm
What happens if 1 has a delayed or false negative?
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 05/02/2020 - 6:54am
now I am just confused what is going on:
as the Azar tweet says he received an "initial request". Which I took as referring to earlier stories implying no one was caring about their risk, and the admin. responding that no one asked for anything until now.
Seems like a kabuki show on all fronts.
by artappraiser on Sat, 05/02/2020 - 3:40pm
Some may have already been tested since other members had the disease. The bet is that they won't get infected during this period.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 05/02/2020 - 5:47pm
McConnell and Trump are engaged in a final looting and pillaging the country, and packing the courts to stop any progressive legislation or accountability for themselves, for the foreseeable future. McConnell foresees a likely Dem Senate, so he is hell bent on leaving the nation in ruin and scorched earth.
Trump and the GOP aren't going to pass Pelosi's new state bailout plan or any additional plan.
Their last ditch is to try to force the economy back before the election, it won't work. Trump's sick tactic is claiming any death toll up to a million doesn't matter, he can ignore science and the experts and still 'win', as he lives in a fantasy world.
by NCD on Sat, 05/02/2020 - 6:46pm