Ok. Weirdest thing about this? Trump folks saying there are 17????!!!!! swing states. Their polling must be terrible if they’re putting 17 states in that category. OH,PA,WI,MI,AZ,FL,NC, ..there’s 7...GA,TX,IA, that’s 10. MN?NH?CO? Seriously? Other 4? https://t.co/xjA2pOt4EO