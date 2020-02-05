Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
For me it brings to mind Obie who spent the 20s as a submariner- although he was lucky enough to surface in the 40s commanding a cruiser. But mostly when I thought in that direction it was about stranded subs at the bottom with massive rescue craft above. With the highest intention of the officers below permanently assigned for the first sign of someone deciding to unscrew a hatch and fix th ings. Forever.
Like Donald.
For our sins we´ve been endowed with the world´s least equipped person for this particular performance. Hell of a guy no doubt acting a role , (as we currently in fact are forced to watch.)
I can imagine ( I guess) someone proposing an argument to ¨open the economy¨ under some other executive (maybe a Governor ) Hmn , no.
In the first place ,in this case, ¨opening" means ¨doing it.¨ .No one, repeat , no one, thinks that Covid19 will allow that opening to happen without it being followed by the ambulances 3 weeks later. If a Country is going to impose random summary execution its President should have the guts to preside.
Now add the mob scene of individual Governors . Happening to turn up my hearing aids I heard discussion of antidotes with the caveat ´provided the massive investment required doesn t have to be diverted to building them.¨
or in plain words
o While you're home , you ŕe ¨distanced from the Covid.
o Restoring the economy =s
distanced
o And in x weeks =s more Covid, more deaths.
o Maybe that can be somewhat limited in limited ¨restoration¨.
o Don´t expect any limit if the ¨restorer¨ is one of those gun carriers
who crowded the Michigan stage.
o ¨Restoration¨ is a suicide note Donnie is signing on your behalf.
Captain Queeg was paralyzed by fear in the face of deadly peril and was replaced by an officer who was not. The ship survived because the organization was functioning even though it had a defective component.
This story is more like The Taking of Pelham One Two Three where the criminals "override the dead man switch" to keep the train moving at high speeds without a driver. Trump is the contraption used to accomplish this task.
One glaring defect to framing the matter as "reopening the economy" versus "controlling the virus" is that the second part of that has not happened. Death panels are for refined civilizations where the margins of risk could form a decision upon policy. We are merely passengers on a train that isn't stopping at the stations any longer.
Mr Roberts : the last lines of the novel as I remember them
¨ I threw your damn palm tree overboard ¨.
The captain didn´t look evil ,just old and tired
What I find most interesting about Wouk is not so much about the drama of the mutiny but the distance between experiences. His accounts of the gap between those who served and those who did not is exactly like those who reported about being in Korea, Vietnam, Afghanistan, and Iraq.
It is difficult to keep up.
When I last talked with John it was trudging across the frozen parade field at Fort Dix in 1951.
Me : Why aren t you going to OCS?
J: I don´ t know if I can handle combat and I don't want to risk any one else´s life.¨
Next meeting ,Wall St. 1971; I reminded him of that discussion,
¨ The second time I had to take my Company commander back to the Chaplain I stopped worrying about myself¨
At the time he was ,famously , the head of ¨Wall Street for McGovern¨
John ¨what are you doing¨
ITT.
He turned away with disgust . To my amusement.
This is the phony Peace
By May 16 the wheels will come off the Wagon.Victims whose disease was contracted since since re-opening will be saying that. Those who´ve just restarted wont want to see the writing on the wall , Need more evidence,
A week later it will be Katie bar the door.
o those infected will be furious even when they had been advocates.
o The rest :keeping their heads down.
Go forward further another week and it will become the Un-united States of America. -, it ś your nickel. . It won t be pretty. And much worse than the Big Fool hadn t said ¨March- on¨ last week..
It´ ll require a calm leader to avoid blood shed.
Oh?
I suspect it's the libertarian "live free or die" types of the "wild west" that are going to be the main problem. And they'd be a problem under any public health rules or even suggestions, under any president or governor, it's the nature of the beast, part of this country's make up. Same thing going on with most in the anti-vaxxer movement. And goes left and right, always the conspiratorial suspicions about any centralized government, i.e., also including some anti-war folks in the past.
Re reading my comments up stream, maybe it ś time to announce
Most voters did not choose Trump.
Most voters think that the people showing up with assault weapons, Confederate flags, and Nazi slogans are insane.
We have to vote.
The voters in Wisconsin were willing to risk their lives.
We may have follow suit.
"Work Makes You Free" was the sign on a Polish concentration camp.
Same at Dachau-in German of course.
by Flavius on Sun, 05/03/2020 - 2:36pm
