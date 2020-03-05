Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
NEW: @JoeBiden and @ewarren pen joint Op-Ed in McClatchy newspapers on Trump’s oversight of #coronavirus relief bill— Johnny Verhovek (@JTHVerhovek) May 3, 2020
“...Trump seems to think he can direct funding for the response to this crisis based on which politicians are nice to him...”https://t.co/ClEV0h3BAH
By Anne Branigan @ TheRoot.com, May 4, WITH VIDEO
As thousands of New Yorkers hit city parks this weekend to revel in warm spring weather, footage of the violent arrest of three people, two of whom were accused of not following social distancing guidelines, has sparked an internal NYPD investigation.
The Netflix documentary “Becoming,” chronicling Michelle Obama’s book tour, is light on newsworthy Trump attacks, focusing instead on the former first lady’s next chapter.
UK scientists are urgently investigating whether people living with obesity may be disproportionately affected by the coronavirushttps://t.co/e9PW4id5dI— BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) May 2, 2020
After nearly two months stuck at home, citizens say the new rules don’t go far enough to save the economy or their mental health
By Lorenzo Tondo in Palermo & Angela Giuffrida in Orvieto @ TheGuardian.com, May 3
[....] Last week, after Italy’s prime minister, Giuseppe Conte, outlined plans to slowly ease the country’s quarantine, millions of people were overcome with feelings of anger and disappointment as their hopes were dashed by what many described as a “false reopening”.
Bush warns of ‘emotional isolation’ and of partisan politics; Critics credit Bush for speaking to entire nation about unity
Bush handled post-Katrina by asking his father and Bill Clinton to help. The current president has been uninterested in asking his predecessors to get involved as the country deals with Covid. And the video is striking given how relatively quiet Bush has been post-presidency https://t.co/2YmvzLB2QN
Ok. Weirdest thing about this? Trump folks saying there are 17????!!!!! swing states. Their polling must be terrible if they’re putting 17 states in that category. OH,PA,WI,MI,AZ,FL,NC, ..there’s 7...GA,TX,IA, that’s 10. MN?NH?CO? Seriously? Other 4? https://t.co/xjA2pOt4EO— Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) May 3, 2020
The governor of Mississippi took a step back with continuing to slowly reopen the state after health officials said there was the largest increase of coronavirus diagnosis and deaths.
Gov. Tate Reeves was to proceed with his plan to get people back to work, but announced the change of plans on Friday as 397 new coronavirus caseswere confirmed and 20 more people died.
By counting fatalities in care homes early on, authorities understood how vulnerable elderly people are to Covid-19
Belgium’ has the highest per capita #COVID19 death rate in the world. Though, its figures include all deaths in nursing homes, even those untested for the virus ...https://t.co/rpdCzxmt2W— Prof Francois Balloux (@BallouxFrancois) May 2, 2020
Somali medics report rapid rise in deaths as Covid-19 fears grow https://t.co/sp3fA6wiac— Prof Francois Balloux (@BallouxFrancois) May 2, 2020
By the time Rana Zoe Mungin called 911 on March 19, she could hardly breathe. The 30-year-old social studies teacher had been at home in Brooklyn, sick with a fever, cough, and shortness of breath for nearly a week. Days earlier, she had gone to urgent care, worried she had signs of COVID-19, but the clinic was short on tests and treated her for an asthma attack instead.
“We need the money for sure, but I don’t want to put his life at risk." In homes across the U.S. this week, Americans whose governors said it was time to reopen are wrestling with what to do, weighing what can feel like an impossible choice. https://t.co/x78ByAaYKH— The New York Times (@nytimes) May 2, 2020
this tweet is just one part of the analysis in the article
Projected budget shortfalls (solid circles) versus 2016 vote margin. https://t.co/bvTjWjqzoC pic.twitter.com/tU0u52EY5V— Philip Bump (@pbump) May 2, 2020
Veepstakes - Warren leads (unsurprisingly) -
But why?
https://digbysblog.net/2020/05/democratic-voters-weigh-in-on-the-veep/
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 05/04/2020 - 12:47pm
This just convinces me that but for one political mistake, embracing medicare for all, and Sanders narcissism Warren could have been the nominee.
by ocean-kat on Mon, 05/04/2020 - 12:53pm
Well, good chance he dozes off soon enough, almost 60 years since a Prez kicked it in office - used to be a 20-year rule.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 05/04/2020 - 12:56pm