"We're here to solve problems" (Been there, learned that--Windows--problems? ) Working with W.H.O. Highly recommend spending the time to listen. Ignore the Trump clown side show for a while and listen to what's really going on. Extremely reassuring about the "fear of the unknown" thing. I haven't seen Dr. Sanjay Gupta smile so much in a real long time!
Bill Gates discusses coronavirus testing and vaccine efforts with CNN's Anderson Cooper and Dr. Sanjay Gupta during a CNN town hall.
Comments
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/04/2020 - 4:43pm
Same problem everywhere opening up if you don't follow Bill's plan:
But don't fear, it's part of the equation of people learnin': we can't go back to the way it was. Not gonna happen. Not until a huge number of people around the world are vaccinated. Time to realize reality is actually part of the plan. Fruitless waste of time to lecture, they'll figure it out eventually.
by artappraiser on Mon, 05/04/2020 - 5:09pm