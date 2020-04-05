Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Discussing how some Americans “reacted with fear” to seeing a black family in the White House, Michelle Obama said, “When Barack was first elected, various commentators had naively declared that our country was entering a ‘post-racial era’ in which skin color would no longer matter.
“Many were overlooking the racism and tribalism that was tearing our nation apart.
“Barack and I lived with an awareness that we ourselves were a provocation,’’ she said.
“When you see people gunned down because somebody was so afraid of a kid in a hoodie, that that ended his life … how were these people dealing with the fact that a black family was in what they perceived was their White House? That was the America that we live in,” she said.
Comments
I like Michelle, but
1) most of us realized "post-racial America" was vast hyperbole
2) black vote was pretty good, especially considering voter repression and disinfo campaigns
3) that kid in the hoodie jumped on a neighborhood watch dude and started hitting him - much better examples of unwarranted violence and mistreatment of blacks than that
But this should make it clear why Michelle's a good spokeswoman, but not a candidate. You can let these kind of quibbles go with an advocate.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 05/04/2020 - 6:00pm
If it turns out that she was bullshitting us about not being a candidate (which has happened before but seems unlikely in this case) then her statement is not other than what it seems.
However fair or unfair the "Black" vote may have been represented in the past because of the attempts to limit its power, what Michelle is asking for is an overwhelming show of force that nobody could confuse for something else.
by moat on Mon, 05/04/2020 - 8:01pm