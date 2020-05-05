Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Mississippi sent $98m in welfare money to NFL players and pro wrestlers instead of the poor https://t.co/g9ZvTHIgbC— Bryce Covert (@brycecovert) May 5, 2020
Really interesting thread *with pictures!* on flying from the #UK to #Israel in times of #Corona https://t.co/17tYHwKPBv
@ NYTimes.com coronavirus live updates for NY region, May 5
Fifteen children, many of whom had the coronavirus, have recently been hospitalized in New York City with a mysterious syndrome that doctors do not yet fully understand but that has also been reported in several European countries, health officials announced on Monday night.
NYT's scoop: "U.S. QUIETLY FEARS VIRUS'S DAILY TOLL WILL SOON DOUBLE." Trump's response: "I know nothing about it. I don't know anything about it. Nobody told me that. I think it's — I think it's false, I think it’s fake news." pic.twitter.com/nKNHJwRb6q— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) May 5, 2020
By Hussein Ibish
What Arab TV Says About Evolving Attitudes Toward Jews And Israel via @Ibishblog https://t.co/ZTwR1V4Eto— Boris Zilberman (@rolltidebmz) May 5, 2020
This is essential messaging. Party leaders are crucial for reducing the likelihood & degree of violence. It must be from a source the audience trusts. Obviously, Hannity is a major instigator of much that’s wrong, but these statements need encouragement. https://t.co/YLwzJcWew2— Nathan Kalmoe (@NathanKalmoe) May 5, 2020
Black neighborhoods may lose close access to maternity wards
Research has shown that black patients receive better care and communication when they see black doctors. Official statistics weren’t available, but St. Bernard boasts a racially diverse care team, according to staff members like Dr. Joi Bradshaw-Terrell, M.D., an OB-GYN. “There’s a trust factor,” Dr. Bradshaw-Terrell said. “We have black men and women taking care of you. We got you.”
@ Kaiser Family Foundation, May 4
27 states are easing social distancing measures. Our new analysis shows most of them aren't ready.https://t.co/zfrlefCfKd— Larry Levitt (@larry_levitt) May 4, 2020
Dr Fauci: No scientific evidence the coronavirus was made in a Chinese lab.https://t.co/kVCVqW2UMh— Eric “test test test please” Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) May 5, 2020
3 Hospital Workers Gave Out Masks. Weeks Later, They All Were Dead. https://t.co/mdRSVvWMsm— Vernice Miller-Travis (@HarlemGirl59) May 5, 2020
A fundamental problem is that it remains unclear what constitutes a safe workplace in the COVID-19 context, and existing employment laws were not designed to let employers do what they need under the extraordinary circumstances, says Prof @DBRodriguez5.https://t.co/lG6oCefpiq
Discussing how some Americans “reacted with fear” to seeing a black family in the White House, Michelle Obama said, “When Barack was first elected, various commentators had naively declared that our country was entering a ‘post-racial era’ in which skin color would no longer matter.
“Many were overlooking the racism and tribalism that was tearing our nation apart.
“Barack and I lived with an awareness that we ourselves were a provocation,’’ she said.
“When you see people gunned down because somebody was so afraid of a kid in a hoodie, that that ended his life … how were these people dealing with the fact that a black family was in what they perceived was their White House? That was the America that we live in,” she said.
By Anne Branigan @ TheRoot.com, May 4, WITH VIDEO
As thousands of New Yorkers hit city parks this weekend to revel in warm spring weather, footage of the violent arrest of three people, two of whom were accused of not following social distancing guidelines, has sparked an internal NYPD investigation.
The Netflix documentary “Becoming,” chronicling Michelle Obama’s book tour, is light on newsworthy Trump attacks, focusing instead on the former first lady’s next chapter.
