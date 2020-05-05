Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
“Eleven percent of Republicans switched their party affiliation between December 2015 and March 2017, according to Pew. But surveys suggest that the share of Democrats switching affiliation in that same period is about the same.” https://t.co/qaWNaQCVs3— Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) May 5, 2020
Following five nights of unrest, a fraught but fragile calm has returned to the poor suburbs of northern Paris, where many youths feel abandoned after a quarter of the city’s population fled the lockdown. https://t.co/NjDMDK5oHy— New Statesman (@NewStatesman) May 2, 2020
Senator Rand Paul tested positive for COVID-19 in March. He recuperated without problems. Paul did not wear a mask when he returned to Congress, stating that he is immune. There is no scientific data to support his assumption.
The factory guidelines are that everyone should wear a mask
You wear a mask to protect others
You wear googles to protect yourself
Italy's mafia mobsters are all using the COVID-19 outbreak to step in as an alternative to the state, offering those food parcels to presumably step in later on to take over the business. Scorcese-esque. https://t.co/GSUFyVflUR— THE SPILL (@the__spill) May 5, 2020
Irish citizens return old favor, help Native American tribe hit by virus https://t.co/NvqIbP2Efg— J. W. (@wolfjon4) May 5, 2020
This is a smart, bipartisan, temporary fix to bolster the healthcare workforce during COVID-19. Congress should consider the 'Healthcare Workforce Resilience Act' in the next relief package. Kudos to the senators leading the way: Perdue, Durbin, Coons, & Young. https://t.co/1TQAwJUfPP— Matthew La Corte (@MLaCorte_) May 5, 2020
Hertz may file for bankruptcy https://t.co/fAr6R9174J— Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) May 5, 2020
Really interesting thread *with pictures!* on flying from the #UK to #Israel in times of #Corona https://t.co/17tYHwKPBv
@ NYTimes.com coronavirus live updates for NY region, May 5
Fifteen children, many of whom had the coronavirus, have recently been hospitalized in New York City with a mysterious syndrome that doctors do not yet fully understand but that has also been reported in several European countries, health officials announced on Monday night.
NYT's scoop: "U.S. QUIETLY FEARS VIRUS'S DAILY TOLL WILL SOON DOUBLE." Trump's response: "I know nothing about it. I don't know anything about it. Nobody told me that. I think it's — I think it's false, I think it’s fake news." pic.twitter.com/nKNHJwRb6q— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) May 5, 2020
By Hussein Ibish
What Arab TV Says About Evolving Attitudes Toward Jews And Israel via @Ibishblog https://t.co/ZTwR1V4Eto— Boris Zilberman (@rolltidebmz) May 5, 2020
This is essential messaging. Party leaders are crucial for reducing the likelihood & degree of violence. It must be from a source the audience trusts. Obviously, Hannity is a major instigator of much that’s wrong, but these statements need encouragement. https://t.co/YLwzJcWew2— Nathan Kalmoe (@NathanKalmoe) May 5, 2020
Mississippi sent $98m in welfare money to NFL players and pro wrestlers instead of the poor https://t.co/g9ZvTHIgbC— Bryce Covert (@brycecovert) May 5, 2020
Black neighborhoods may lose close access to maternity wards
Research has shown that black patients receive better care and communication when they see black doctors. Official statistics weren’t available, but St. Bernard boasts a racially diverse care team, according to staff members like Dr. Joi Bradshaw-Terrell, M.D., an OB-GYN. “There’s a trust factor,” Dr. Bradshaw-Terrell said. “We have black men and women taking care of you. We got you.”
