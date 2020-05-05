    Joe is branding up: got it together; snappy

    By artappraiser on Tue, 05/05/2020 - 7:45pm |

    and neither crochety nor foggy

    Comments

    It's funny, but is "visiting Dad in the nursing home" really the right brand?


    by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 05/06/2020 - 1:26am

    Latest Comments

    more