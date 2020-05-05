    Joe is branding up: got it together; snappy

    By artappraiser on Tue, 05/05/2020 - 7:45pm |

    and neither crochety nor foggy

    It's funny, but is "visiting Dad in the nursing home" really the right brand?


    by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 05/06/2020 - 1:26am

    I don't have much interest in judging, I just like to note. But now that you bring up, it reminds me of similar "just a regular guy" things that Obama and Bill Clinton both did from time to time, altered for this particular situation of quarantine. I didn't see "nursing home" meme at all. It's "have a beer with the guy?" and he plays the non threatening, non bullying dad or alpha.


    by artappraiser on Wed, 05/06/2020 - 7:38am

    Alright, just brought back memories.


    by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 05/06/2020 - 8:26am

