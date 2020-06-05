Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
A massive drop in car sales sparks new push in Congress to aid the auto industry, by @tonyromm https://t.co/KSTkhDhoJG— Damian Paletta (@damianpaletta) May 6, 2020
Researcher 'on verge of making very significant' coronavirus findings shot to death https://t.co/eq0KNPkYQb— Jesse Rodriguez (@JesseRodriguez) May 6, 2020
Following five nights of unrest, a fraught but fragile calm has returned to the poor suburbs of northern Paris, where many youths feel abandoned after a quarter of the city’s population fled the lockdown. https://t.co/NjDMDK5oHy— New Statesman (@NewStatesman) May 2, 2020
“Eleven percent of Republicans switched their party affiliation between December 2015 and March 2017, according to Pew. But surveys suggest that the share of Democrats switching affiliation in that same period is about the same.” https://t.co/qaWNaQCVs3— Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) May 5, 2020
Senator Rand Paul tested positive for COVID-19 in March. He recuperated without problems. Paul did not wear a mask when he returned to Congress, stating that he is immune. There is no scientific data to support his assumption.
The factory guidelines are that everyone should wear a mask
You wear a mask to protect others
You wear googles to protect yourself
Italy's mafia mobsters are all using the COVID-19 outbreak to step in as an alternative to the state, offering those food parcels to presumably step in later on to take over the business. Scorcese-esque. https://t.co/GSUFyVflUR— THE SPILL (@the__spill) May 5, 2020
Irish citizens return old favor, help Native American tribe hit by virus https://t.co/NvqIbP2Efg— J. W. (@wolfjon4) May 5, 2020
This is a smart, bipartisan, temporary fix to bolster the healthcare workforce during COVID-19. Congress should consider the 'Healthcare Workforce Resilience Act' in the next relief package. Kudos to the senators leading the way: Perdue, Durbin, Coons, & Young. https://t.co/1TQAwJUfPP— Matthew La Corte (@MLaCorte_) May 5, 2020
Hertz may file for bankruptcy https://t.co/fAr6R9174J— Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) May 5, 2020
Really interesting thread *with pictures!* on flying from the #UK to #Israel in times of #Corona https://t.co/17tYHwKPBv
@ NYTimes.com coronavirus live updates for NY region, May 5
Fifteen children, many of whom had the coronavirus, have recently been hospitalized in New York City with a mysterious syndrome that doctors do not yet fully understand but that has also been reported in several European countries, health officials announced on Monday night.
NYT's scoop: "U.S. QUIETLY FEARS VIRUS'S DAILY TOLL WILL SOON DOUBLE." Trump's response: "I know nothing about it. I don't know anything about it. Nobody told me that. I think it's — I think it's false, I think it’s fake news." pic.twitter.com/nKNHJwRb6q— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) May 5, 2020
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
The ACLU?
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 05/06/2020 - 6:57am
Helps to read whole article of the ink. They are featured in the last two paragraphs, as a summary. Alternately, if not liking reading, one could use the search function on one's browser.
by artappraiser on Wed, 05/06/2020 - 7:28am
I read the article. Two white men were initially not charged for the homicide of a black jogger by two DAs. The third DA is waiting for a grand jury. After reading about the homicide and the failure to seek justice in the early portion of the case. My question remains, "The ACLU?".
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 05/06/2020 - 8:32am
You sure are one hard-headed mother*cker.
And this pisses me off because I think it's exactly the tactic that's guaranteed to go nowhere or work backwards - that whites can be horrified by the murder of a black guy innocently out jogging in broad daylight, while wont be too sympathetic towards a sneaky kid hanging around cars at night, jumping a security watchman & beating him. [having Shaun King involved also doesn't help]
And I couldn't help but notice the similarity in this young man's murder and the hit job on Cade in Ozark - not that Cade didn't well deserve it, Aubrey not.
(even a HUGE if whether Aubrey had anything to do with whatever burglaries, renegade justice is certainly not condoned in a case where the 2 killers didn't even report their suspiscions, and death is a way over the top penalty for robberies. Just as it would be for Trayvon if he hadn't surprised a neighborhood watch guy at night & started beating him)
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 05/06/2020 - 8:41am
The ACLU won't be trying the case. The ACLU is not a factor.
The media has conducted interviews with the mother and her attorney.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 05/06/2020 - 9:35am