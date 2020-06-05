Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
When social distancing was recommended six states announced they wouldn´t participate
and I listed them here.How have they done since then?
Repeated.......................
April 10 20th Today
Nevada 2571 3800 5695
North Dakota 293 600 1266
South Dakota 528 1140 2721
Nebraska 635 1600 6400
Iowa 1388 3100 10111
Arkansas 1146 1900 3525
The Times ranks states as to their growth of cases .
Compared wth the rest of the country Nevada has been down
proportionately and Iowa has been up( because of meat packing.
The other 4 were normal.
Overall , deciding to downplay social distancing seemed to
have worked.. For them.
Comments
Doubling infections every 10-12 days is "working"? Sure, could be worse - and probably is due to lack of tests to know for sure.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 05/06/2020 - 4:46pm
I think he is employing "sarcasm."
It is a Boomer thing, you wouldn't understand.
/sarcasm
by moat on Wed, 05/06/2020 - 5:01pm